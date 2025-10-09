An educationist, Oluwafemi Popoola, has commended the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, for inaugurating the expanded Mahmud Yayale Ahmed Negotiation Committee

Popoola explained that the Negotiation Committee was set up to fast-track agreements with academic and non-academic unions

He explained how Alausa has embraced a proactive path—fast-tracking resolution before disputes escalate

FCT, Abuja - An educationist, Oluwafemi Popoola, said the expanded Mahmud Yayale Ahmed Negotiation Committee to fast-track agreements with academic and non-academic unions across tertiary institutions is a masterstroke of strategy.

Popoola commended the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, for negotiating the expanded committee.

He said Alausa's new negotiation committee could end decades of academic disruption in Nigeria.

According to Popoola, the minister has chosen a proactive path—fast-tracking resolution before disputes escalate.

Dr. Alausa explained that the new committee would harmonize all negotiation processes under one coordinated framework.

He quoted the minister to have saying that:

“The membership of the committee has been carefully chosen to represent the full spectrum of the education sector, ensuring that no group is left behind.”

The educationist said Alausa has carried the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the unions themselves in one coordinated process.

Popoola said the minister’s message to the people has been consistent: “President Tinubu’s mandate is that all our children must be in school. This is Renewed Hope in action.”

He said the minister has shown what he is capable of doing since he assumed office.

“The fact that we’ve not had a single strike under Dr. Alausa’s tenure says a lot about his administrative discipline. It shows that dialogue is ongoing, not postponed. It shows that issues are being addressed, not ignored.”

