Lae President Muhammadu Buhari's former aide, Bashir Ahmed, has disclosed the number of northern governors that may join the APC in a couple of days

This came months after Governors Sheriff Oborevwor and Umo Eno of Delta and Akwa Ibom crossed from the PDP and the APC

However, the revelation by the former presidential aide has started generating reactions from some Nigerians

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide to the late Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that the governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, will soon be dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former presidential aide made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday, October 7, adding that the Taraba governor will be doing that alongside another governor in the north-west region of the country.

Bashir Ahmad mentions two northern governors that will soon join the APC / Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Currently, two of the Northwest governors are in the opposition party. They are Governors Dauda Lawal of Zamfara (PDP) and Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano (New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP).

Since the emergence of President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, at least two governors have left the PDP for the ruling APC. This is as the leadership of the ruling party always brags that many governors from the opposition would soon join. The PDP governors who have joined so far are Sheriff Oborevwori and Umo Eno of Delta and Akwa Ibom.

Nigerians react as governors set to join APC

Meanwhile, the revelation by Ahmad has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Zola Martins questioned:

"Will that stop the killing of Christians and Muslims in northern Nigeria?, Has ur great party done anything significant to reduce the killings in northern Nigeria?. If late Buhari couldn't secure his state with ur great party, what then is the benefit, large pockets?"

Ebuka Emma called for electoral reforms:

"All the gov in Nigeria can as well join Tinubu, but what we need is electoral reform. 36+1 cannot be greater than over 200m."

PDP governors reportedly planning to join APC / Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Solomon Adeyemi spoke on the danger ahead for Nigeria's democracy:

"Speculation has it that Enugu, too, may be on his way. One may be prompted to ask what is influencing these defections, as almost all the opposition governors are defecting. Have we ever thought of the impacts on our democracy? Na wa oo."

Adnan Abdullahi Adam wrote:

"Without rigging or the use of force, I don't know how Tinubu will be able to win the presidential election in 2027. No Nigerian governor can be able to give power without Almighty God's decree."

Usama Jagaba

"So how does it affect an average Nigerian like me trying to put food on the table for my family under your APC anti-masses economic policies? With due respect, sir, you're a big sycophant."

See Ahmad's statement here:

APC group criticises Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi has come under fire over his criticism of the APC-led federal government and for keeping silent on the affairs of the state and local governments in the country.

An APC group under the umbrella of A.B.I.A said Obi should also challenge Governor Alex Otti of Abia on accountability.

According to the group, Governor Otti should publish the names, contractors, locations and pictures of the 51 public school projects that have allegedly gulped N54 billion in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng