Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter
Danish offshore wind energy giant Orsted announced Thursday plans to cut 2,000 jobs, or a quarter of its workforce, by 2027 as its business struggles in the United States.
The company said it needed to focus more on its European business and offshore wind, as well as improve its competitiveness.
"We're committed to maintaining our position as a market leader in offshore wind, and we need to ensure that offshore wind becomes a key element of Europe's future energy mix and green transition," chief executive Rasmus Errboe said in a statement.
"Therefore, we also need to reduce our costs for developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms to strengthen our competitiveness," he added.
The company said its global workforce would fall from 8,000 today to 6,000 by the end of 2027 "through natural attrition, a reduction of positions, divestment, outsourcing, and redundancies."
Orsted said Monday it had raised $9.4 billion in a rights issue aimed at bolstering the struggling company amid US President Donald Trump's opposition to the wind power sector.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.