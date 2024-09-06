The Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives have recently begun the debate to create new states in Nigeria

Historically, all the states created in Nigeria were founded during the military regime, and it would be a success for the 10th National Assembly if it created one

Meanwhile, the list of the states created by the military has been compiled, including their years of establishment and how they were created

Since the beginning of President Bola Tinubu's administration, the National Assembly appeared to be working towards making a significant change in the constitutional amendment process, particularly the creation of new states in the southern part of the country.

Though there has been a constitutional amendment since the return of democracy in 1999, the 10th assembly seems to be making moves for a big difference and setting big records with the agitation for creating new states.

How Nigerian states were created Photo Credit: @RealAARahman, @GovernorObaseki, @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

Tinubu moving to set evergreen records

On its part, the federal government is also moving to set some records that Nigerians will forever point to as President Tinubu's legacies, such as the Lagos to Calabar coastal highway and the move for local government autonomy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

If all these could be achieved within one term, four years of Tinubu's administration, then the tenth assembly and the president would have something to be remembered for because most of these things were last done by the military.

However, it is pertinent to note that state creation has always been the legacy of the military government in Nigeria's history. Since the halting of Nigeria's democratic process in 1966, the country has gradually and consistently witnessed changes in its governance system, particularly the moving away from the regional government to state creation.

List of states in Nigeria

Below are how states were created and their months of creation:

S/N State Date/Year Created Preceding Entity 1 Abia 27 August 1991 Imo State 2 Adamawa 27 August 1991 Gongola State 3 Akwa Ibom 23 September 1987 Cross River State 4 Anambra 3 February 1976 East Central State 5 Bauchi 3 February 1976 North-Eastern State 6 Bayelsa 1 October 1996 Rivers State 7 Benue 3 February 1976 Benue-Plateau State 8 Borno 3 February 1976 North-Eastern State 9 Cross River 27 May 1967 South-Eastern State 10 Delta 27 August 1991 Bendel State 11 Ebonyi 1 October 1996 Enugu State and Abia State 12 Edo 27 August 1991 Bendel State 13 Ekiti 1 October 1996 Ondo State 14 Enugu 27 August 1991 (Old) Anambra State 15 Gombe 1 October 1996 Bauchi State 16 Imo 3 February 1976 East Central State 17 Jigawa 27 August 1991 Kano State 18 Kaduna 27 May 1967 North-Central State 19 Kano 27 May 1967 North-Central State 20 Katsina 23 September 1987 Kaduna State 21 Kebbi 27 August 1991 Sokoto State 22 Kogi 27 August 1991 Kwara State and Benue State 23 Kwara 27 May 1967 West Central State 24 Lagos 27 May 1967 Federal Territory of Lagos 25 Nasarawa 1 October 1996 Plateau State 26 Niger 3 February 1976 North-Western State 27 Ogun 3 February 1976 Western State 28 Ondo 3 February 1976 Western State 29 Osun 27 August 1991 Oyo State

30 Oyo 3 February 1976 Western State 31 Plateau 3 February 1976 Benue-Plateau State 32 Rivers 27 May 1967 Bendel State 33 Sokoto 3 February 1976 North-Western State 34 Taraba 27 August 1991 Gongola State 35 Yobe 27 August 1991 Borno State 36 Zamfara 1 October 1996 Sokoto State 37 FCT, Abuja 3 February 1976 Benue-Plateau, North-Central, and North-Western

Source: Legit.ng