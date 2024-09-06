Global site navigation

FULL LIST: How Nigerian 36 States Were Created, Months and Years
Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf
  • The Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives have recently begun the debate to create new states in Nigeria
  • Historically, all the states created in Nigeria were founded during the military regime, and it would be a success for the 10th National Assembly if it created one
  • Meanwhile, the list of the states created by the military has been compiled, including their years of establishment and how they were created

Since the beginning of President Bola Tinubu's administration, the National Assembly appeared to be working towards making a significant change in the constitutional amendment process, particularly the creation of new states in the southern part of the country.

Though there has been a constitutional amendment since the return of democracy in 1999, the 10th assembly seems to be making moves for a big difference and setting big records with the agitation for creating new states.

Years, months and house the 36 states and Abuja were created by the military.
Tinubu moving to set evergreen records

On its part, the federal government is also moving to set some records that Nigerians will forever point to as President Tinubu's legacies, such as the Lagos to Calabar coastal highway and the move for local government autonomy.

If all these could be achieved within one term, four years of Tinubu's administration, then the tenth assembly and the president would have something to be remembered for because most of these things were last done by the military.

However, it is pertinent to note that state creation has always been the legacy of the military government in Nigeria's history. Since the halting of Nigeria's democratic process in 1966, the country has gradually and consistently witnessed changes in its governance system, particularly the moving away from the regional government to state creation.

List of states in Nigeria

Below are how states were created and their months of creation:

S/NStateDate/Year CreatedPreceding Entity
1Abia27 August 1991Imo State
2Adamawa27 August 1991Gongola State
3Akwa Ibom23 September 1987Cross River State
4Anambra3 February 1976East Central State
5Bauchi3 February 1976North-Eastern State
6Bayelsa1 October 1996Rivers State
7Benue3 February 1976Benue-Plateau State
8Borno3 February 1976North-Eastern State
9Cross River27 May 1967South-Eastern State
10Delta27 August 1991Bendel State
11Ebonyi1 October 1996Enugu State and Abia State
12Edo27 August 1991Bendel State
13Ekiti1 October 1996Ondo State
14Enugu27 August 1991(Old) Anambra State
15Gombe1 October 1996Bauchi State
16Imo3 February 1976East Central State
17Jigawa27 August 1991Kano State
18Kaduna27 May 1967North-Central State
19Kano27 May 1967North-Central State
20Katsina23 September 1987Kaduna State
21Kebbi27 August 1991Sokoto State
22Kogi27 August 1991Kwara State and Benue State
23Kwara27 May 1967West Central State
24Lagos27 May 1967Federal Territory of Lagos
25Nasarawa1 October 1996Plateau State
26Niger3 February 1976North-Western State
27Ogun3 February 1976Western State
28Ondo3 February 1976Western State
29Osun27 August 1991Oyo State

30Oyo3 February 1976Western State
31Plateau3 February 1976Benue-Plateau State
32Rivers27 May 1967Bendel State
33Sokoto3 February 1976North-Western State
34Taraba27 August 1991Gongola State
35Yobe27 August 1991Borno State
36Zamfara1 October 1996Sokoto State
37FCT, Abuja3 February 1976Benue-Plateau, North-Central, and North-Western

