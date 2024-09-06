FULL LIST: How Nigerian 36 States Were Created, Months and Years
- The Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives have recently begun the debate to create new states in Nigeria
- Historically, all the states created in Nigeria were founded during the military regime, and it would be a success for the 10th National Assembly if it created one
- Meanwhile, the list of the states created by the military has been compiled, including their years of establishment and how they were created
Since the beginning of President Bola Tinubu's administration, the National Assembly appeared to be working towards making a significant change in the constitutional amendment process, particularly the creation of new states in the southern part of the country.
Though there has been a constitutional amendment since the return of democracy in 1999, the 10th assembly seems to be making moves for a big difference and setting big records with the agitation for creating new states.
Tinubu moving to set evergreen records
On its part, the federal government is also moving to set some records that Nigerians will forever point to as President Tinubu's legacies, such as the Lagos to Calabar coastal highway and the move for local government autonomy.
If all these could be achieved within one term, four years of Tinubu's administration, then the tenth assembly and the president would have something to be remembered for because most of these things were last done by the military.
However, it is pertinent to note that state creation has always been the legacy of the military government in Nigeria's history. Since the halting of Nigeria's democratic process in 1966, the country has gradually and consistently witnessed changes in its governance system, particularly the moving away from the regional government to state creation.
List of states in Nigeria
Below are how states were created and their months of creation:
|S/N
|State
|Date/Year Created
|Preceding Entity
|1
|Abia
|27 August 1991
|Imo State
|2
|Adamawa
|27 August 1991
|Gongola State
|3
|Akwa Ibom
|23 September 1987
|Cross River State
|4
|Anambra
|3 February 1976
|East Central State
|5
|Bauchi
|3 February 1976
|North-Eastern State
|6
|Bayelsa
|1 October 1996
|Rivers State
|7
|Benue
|3 February 1976
|Benue-Plateau State
|8
|Borno
|3 February 1976
|North-Eastern State
|9
|Cross River
|27 May 1967
|South-Eastern State
|10
|Delta
|27 August 1991
|Bendel State
|11
|Ebonyi
|1 October 1996
|Enugu State and Abia State
|12
|Edo
|27 August 1991
|Bendel State
|13
|Ekiti
|1 October 1996
|Ondo State
|14
|Enugu
|27 August 1991
|(Old) Anambra State
|15
|Gombe
|1 October 1996
|Bauchi State
|16
|Imo
|3 February 1976
|East Central State
|17
|Jigawa
|27 August 1991
|Kano State
|18
|Kaduna
|27 May 1967
|North-Central State
|19
|Kano
|27 May 1967
|North-Central State
|20
|Katsina
|23 September 1987
|Kaduna State
|21
|Kebbi
|27 August 1991
|Sokoto State
|22
|Kogi
|27 August 1991
|Kwara State and Benue State
|23
|Kwara
|27 May 1967
|West Central State
|24
|Lagos
|27 May 1967
|Federal Territory of Lagos
|25
|Nasarawa
|1 October 1996
|Plateau State
|26
|Niger
|3 February 1976
|North-Western State
|27
|Ogun
|3 February 1976
|Western State
|28
|Ondo
|3 February 1976
|Western State
|29
|Osun
|27 August 1991
|Oyo State
|30
|Oyo
|3 February 1976
|Western State
|31
|Plateau
|3 February 1976
|Benue-Plateau State
|32
|Rivers
|27 May 1967
|Bendel State
|33
|Sokoto
|3 February 1976
|North-Western State
|34
|Taraba
|27 August 1991
|Gongola State
|35
|Yobe
|27 August 1991
|Borno State
|36
|Zamfara
|1 October 1996
|Sokoto State
|37
|FCT, Abuja
|3 February 1976
|Benue-Plateau, North-Central, and North-Western
