The House Committee on Constitutional Review received 46 formal proposals for new states across Nigeria

The requests for the establishment of new states span all six geopolitical zones of the country

These proposals do not guarantee state creation, which requires a complex constitutional amendment process

The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has revealed that it has received 46 separate requests for the creation of new states across Nigeria. The committee also confirmed it is studying 117 additional demands seeking new local government areas, reflecting continued agitation for administrative restructuring.

These submissions, presented by interest groups and community delegations, span all six geopolitical zones, each seeking to carve out new entities from existing states or regions, Tribune reported.

Although past efforts to amend Nigeria’s political map have rarely succeeded, the fresh wave of proposals shows that calls for state creation remain a recurring theme in national debates.

Receiving these requests does not guarantee the actual creation of new states, as such changes require a lengthy constitutional amendment process backed by broad political and public support.

The committee’s report listed the proposed states as follows:

North East

Savannah State – from Borno

Kwararafa State – from Taraba

Katagum State – from Bauchi

Amana State – from Adamawa

Sardauna State – from Taraba

Muri State – from Taraba

North West

Gurara State – from Kaduna

New Kaduna State – from Kaduna

Hadejia State – from Jigawa

Gobir State – from Sokoto

Kainji State – from Kebbi and Niger

Tiga State – from Kano

Ghari State – from Kano

North Central

Edu State – from Niger

Okun State – from Kogi

Okura State – from Kogi

South Plateau State – from Plateau

Lowland State – from Plateau

Plateau State – new carve from existing Plateau

New Kogi State – from Kogi, Nasarawa, and Edo

Ifesowapo State – from Kwara

Abuja State – from the FCT

Apa State – from Benue

Apa-Agba State – from Benue

Ayatutu State – from Benue

South East

Orashi State – from Anambra, Imo, and Rivers

Orlu State – South East zone

Anioma State – South East zone

Etiti State – South East zone

Aba State – South East zone

Adada State – from Enugu

South South

Atlantic City State – from Rivers

Bori State – from Rivers

Iwuroha State – from Rivers

Obolo State – from Akwa Ibom

Warri State – from Delta

Toru-Ebe State

Lawmakers receives proposal for creation of 31 new states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution said it received 31 proposals for the creation of new states.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu read a letter from the committee during plenary on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Kalu highlighted the conditions that must be met before any state creation requests can be approved by the national assembly.

