Full List of All Proposed 46 New Nigerian States as Received by House of Reps Committee
- The House Committee on Constitutional Review received 46 formal proposals for new states across Nigeria
- The requests for the establishment of new states span all six geopolitical zones of the country
- These proposals do not guarantee state creation, which requires a complex constitutional amendment process
The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has revealed that it has received 46 separate requests for the creation of new states across Nigeria. The committee also confirmed it is studying 117 additional demands seeking new local government areas, reflecting continued agitation for administrative restructuring.
These submissions, presented by interest groups and community delegations, span all six geopolitical zones, each seeking to carve out new entities from existing states or regions, Tribune reported.
Although past efforts to amend Nigeria’s political map have rarely succeeded, the fresh wave of proposals shows that calls for state creation remain a recurring theme in national debates.
Receiving these requests does not guarantee the actual creation of new states, as such changes require a lengthy constitutional amendment process backed by broad political and public support.
The committee’s report listed the proposed states as follows:
North East
Savannah State – from Borno
Kwararafa State – from Taraba
Katagum State – from Bauchi
Amana State – from Adamawa
Sardauna State – from Taraba
Muri State – from Taraba
North West
Gurara State – from Kaduna
New Kaduna State – from Kaduna
Hadejia State – from Jigawa
Gobir State – from Sokoto
Kainji State – from Kebbi and Niger
Tiga State – from Kano
Ghari State – from Kano
North Central
Edu State – from Niger
Okun State – from Kogi
Okura State – from Kogi
South Plateau State – from Plateau
Lowland State – from Plateau
Plateau State – new carve from existing Plateau
New Kogi State – from Kogi, Nasarawa, and Edo
Ifesowapo State – from Kwara
Abuja State – from the FCT
Apa State – from Benue
Apa-Agba State – from Benue
Ayatutu State – from Benue
South East
Orashi State – from Anambra, Imo, and Rivers
Orlu State – South East zone
Anioma State – South East zone
Etiti State – South East zone
Aba State – South East zone
Adada State – from Enugu
South South
Atlantic City State – from Rivers
Bori State – from Rivers
Iwuroha State – from Rivers
Obolo State – from Akwa Ibom
Warri State – from Delta
Toru-Ebe State
Source: Legit.ng
