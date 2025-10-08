Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Maiduguri, Borno State - Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, has presented a fully-furnished two-bedroom house to a health worker, Mrs Marbel Ijeoma Duaka, who hails from Anambra State.

Governor Zulum offered her son, Anthony, a graduate of Banking and finance, automatic employment at the state-owned Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri.

As reported by Daily Trust, Zulum said the Igbo nurse had been working at the Primary Healthcare Centre in Mafa for more than two decades.

The governor added that the Igbo woman never left the town, even during the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency.

“She has been working here for over 24 years and has never left Mafa for a single month. During the Boko Haram crisis, most people fled the town, but she stayed throughout the conflict despite being a non-indigene.

“She has treated most of my family members, including my mother,”

The Governor added that:

“The allocation letter should be issued in your name. Do not leave Mafa, even after you retire.”

“Your son, Anthony, will be given automatic employment at the Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri. His employment starts with immediate effect.”

