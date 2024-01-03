Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has made unusual appointments to foster inclusiveness and harmony among all residents

Governor Abba appointed Pastor Andrew Ma’aji and Chief Chukwuma Innocent Ogbu, as Special Advisers

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the appointments of a pastor and an Igbo man in Kano government

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has appointed Pastor Andrew Ma’aji and Chief Chukwuma Innocent Ogbu, as Special Advisers in his office.

The Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to the Governor, Kwankwason Tuwita, made this known via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @babarh_, on Tuesday, January 2.

Abba’s aide said the appointments were to foster inclusiveness and harmony among all.

“In his bid to foster inclusiveness and harmony among all, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, today, appointed Pastor Andrew Ma’aji and Chief Chukwuma Innocent Ogbu, as Special Advisers in his office.”

Nigerians react

The appointments of a pastor and an Igbo man in the administration of Governor Abba have generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

@ikebuya

"These appointments do more harm than good as it gives people an avenue to express their b1gotry towards the kith and kin of the people appointed. In most cases, it attracts more condemnation than praise thereby defeating the purpose of trying to foster unity."

@Yahaya_Msalisu

"Did they appoint our people In their states? We have always welcomed them and show them love but what they have showed us "hate" by Allah we would always keep showing them love."

@nytade

Very commendable. A Pastor as an appointee of Kano State Government is very commendable.

@Hafizdanzaki1

"He has his reasons but I don't think this is necessary"

@EkrikaK

"This Governor ehhn, am just speechless. May you continue to succeed sir. I am praying for you"

@Abu_Moobarak

"Just because it favours them, see good recommendations.

That's the beauty of Being HAUSA Muslim and that's how we are.

Let's see if South-South or South-east can do the same

@MubarakAdamou

I don't support this

This is wronggggg!!!

Not in kano plsssssss!

@OnoriemuB

You're lucky to have some sensible leader.

@CHIDIEB12032004

"Many of this people where born in Kano and raised in Kano. They understand the language and culture of the more those who claim to be from there. Just because his name is not the same as yours then he is not qualified to be appointed but you count him there to get allocation"

