Borno state governor Babagana Umara Zulum has mobilised civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) fighters of the Kirawa community

Governor Zulm lamented that Cameroonian soldiers stationed in the town have been withdrawn

The APC governor said the terrorists attacked the community, killed 2 people, and burnt down 50 houses, heavy-duty equipment, and eight vehicles

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kirawa, Borno state - Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has mobilised civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) fighters and troops to the Kirawa community in Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno state.

Governor Zulum made the move following the withdrawal of Cameroonian soldiers stationed in the town.

Governor Zulum deploys fighters to Borno community as Cameroon withdraws troops. Photo credit: Babangana Zulum

Source: Twitter

Boko Haram terrorists killed residents and set houses ablaze after the soldiers left the town.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Zulum disclosed this during an assessment visit on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Governor Zulum regretted the incessant terrorist attacks on the town.

“Yes, Cameroonian troops have withdrawn, but that doesn’t mean that the Nigerian Army should leave the area vacant.

“We resettled this town about 7 years ago, with the support of Cameroonian soldiers. Unfortunately, they (returnees) were displaced by the insurgents.

The governor lamented that he had warned the Nigerian military of the dangers of leaving this town without security.

“Unfortunately, my request did not receive the deserved attention, and the insurgents came on Wednesday and vandalised everything we worked so hard to rebuild."

Zulum disclosed that he, with the Theatre Commander of the Nigerian Army, and the Commander of the Multinational Task Force, agreed after a meeting that the Nigerian army would deploy soldiers to Kirawa town.

“The second measure we have undertaken is in the area of providing support to our gallant civilian JTF and vigilantes. I listened to them, and we will provide them with the needed equipment to safeguard the town."

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor further stated that his government is planning on getting some modern technological equipment that would address the security challenges in the state.

Governor Zulum takes action after Boko Haram attacks Borno community.

Source: Original

“Boko Haram is becoming part of our lives"

Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo cried out about the activities of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Obasanjo said the activities of the Boko Haram insurgency have become part of the people's lives in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to ask the necessary questions to be able to deal with the Boko Haram insurgency that is now becoming a monster.

Gunned down as Boko Haram set palace on fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two people were reportedly gunned down by some suspected Boko Haram terrorists who attacked and burnt down the district head's palace in Kirawa town in the Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

Reports indicated that the incident happened when the terrorists attacked the community, which shared a border with Cameroon, on Monday night, September 29.

The terrorists killed two civilians, while one other person was injured. He added that many people in the village have fled to Cameroon as the attackers burnt down the palace and other buildings in the community.

Source: Legit.ng