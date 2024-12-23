Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Umuahia, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has appointed an indigene of Edo state, Benson Ojeikere as the new Head of Service (HoS) for the south east.

Ojeikere will succeed the current HoS, Dr. Queen Obioma, who is set to retire on December 31, 2024.

Goveror said Benson Ojeikere's appointment will be effective from December 31, 2024 Photo credit: Alex Otti

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Kenneth Kalu, made this known in a press statement issued on Monday, December 23.

According to Vanguard, Ojeikere has served as a civil servant in Abia state for several decades.

The Edo state indigene held various positions, including that of Permanent Secretary at the Government House, prior to his appointment.

“Following the conclusion of a rigorous merit-based selection process, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, has approved the appointment of Mr. Benson Ojeikere as the new Head of Service for Abia State Civil Service, effective from December 31, 2024.”

Governor Otti also appreciated Obioma for her contributions tote service of the state as she prepares for her retirement.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Otti declared that the era of indigene and non-indigene is over in the state

The Labour Party governor appointed a non-indigene as the Mayor of a major city in Abia, which sparked uproar.

Governor Otti uncovers real 'sponsors' behind gunmen attacks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Otti accused opposition politicians, with external support, of sponsoring violence in Abia state.

Attacks, including the killing of soldiers and police, aim to destabilize the government and distract from its development agenda

Otti promises a "counter-offensive" to eradicate criminal activities and maintain peace in the state.

