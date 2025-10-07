Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Shiroro, Niger state - Umar Garba, chief imam of Rafin-Kuka, and the younger brother of the Niger state deputy governor Yakubu Garba, is dead.

As reported by Vanguard, Umar died aged 46 following a brief illness.

Niger: Grief as Umar Garba dies

The newspaper said the sad update was disclosed via a statement by Ummulkhatume Abdullahi, the press secretary to the Niger state deputy governor.

Abdullahi stated that Garba died in the early hours of Tuesday, October 7, in Rafin-Kuka, Shiroro local government area (LGA) of the prominent northcentral state.

Niger state is led by Mohammed Umar Bago, a top chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

