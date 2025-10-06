The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has reacted to the demolition of Igbo properties in Lagos state

Kalu has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevent the demolition of houses and offices owned by Igbos

He urged President Tinubu to appeal to Governor Babajide Olusola Snawo-Olu of Lagos state to allow Igbos to rectify their documents instead of the demolition of their properties

Aba, Abia state - The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to prevent the demolition of properties owned by Igbos in Lagos state.

Kalu urged Tinubu to prevail on the Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu-led Lagos state government to stop the demolition.

As reported by TheCable, Kalu stated this while speaking on Friday, October 3, during the commissioning of projects in Aba, Abia state.

“Mr president, I also want to say that the destruction and demolition of the houses and offices of our brothers in Lagos makes our hearts bleed,” Kalu said.

“Mr president, for some of them who have not gotten the right documents, my plea to you is to appeal to the governor of Lagos state to keep accommodating our brothers and allow them to rectify their documents instead of destruction.

“Let them come into the room, find a way, and regularise some of these documents. It bleeds our hearts that houses are being destroyed in these hard times."

Kalu expressed confidence that President Tinubu will intervene and stop the properties owned by Igbos in Lagos state.

“But I know that Mr president, who cares for the Igbo, who made the Igbo one of the first commissioners of finance in his administration, will listen to the yearning of the Igbo.”

Trade Fair complex demolition: Obi, Lagos govt trade words

Recall that Peter Obi condemned the Lagos Trade Fair Complex demolition, calling it unjust and economically destructive for traders who invested heavily.

The Lagos State Government insisted the buildings lacked proper approval, accusing Obi of misleading the public with “emotional theatrics.

Officials clarified that the Trade Fair Management Board cannot grant building permits, citing a Supreme Court ruling affirming state control over planning.

