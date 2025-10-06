Deputy Speaker Begs Tinubu to Stop Demolition of Igbo Houses in Lagos, "Our Hearts Are Bleeding"
- The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has reacted to the demolition of Igbo properties in Lagos state
- Kalu has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevent the demolition of houses and offices owned by Igbos
- He urged President Tinubu to appeal to Governor Babajide Olusola Snawo-Olu of Lagos state to allow Igbos to rectify their documents instead of the demolition of their properties
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Aba, Abia state - The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to prevent the demolition of properties owned by Igbos in Lagos state.
Kalu urged Tinubu to prevail on the Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu-led Lagos state government to stop the demolition.
As reported by TheCable, Kalu stated this while speaking on Friday, October 3, during the commissioning of projects in Aba, Abia state.
“Mr president, I also want to say that the destruction and demolition of the houses and offices of our brothers in Lagos makes our hearts bleed,” Kalu said.
“Mr president, for some of them who have not gotten the right documents, my plea to you is to appeal to the governor of Lagos state to keep accommodating our brothers and allow them to rectify their documents instead of destruction.
“Let them come into the room, find a way, and regularise some of these documents. It bleeds our hearts that houses are being destroyed in these hard times."
Kalu expressed confidence that President Tinubu will intervene and stop the properties owned by Igbos in Lagos state.
“But I know that Mr president, who cares for the Igbo, who made the Igbo one of the first commissioners of finance in his administration, will listen to the yearning of the Igbo.”
Trade Fair complex demolition: Obi, Lagos govt trade words
Recall that Peter Obi condemned the Lagos Trade Fair Complex demolition, calling it unjust and economically destructive for traders who invested heavily.
The Lagos State Government insisted the buildings lacked proper approval, accusing Obi of misleading the public with “emotional theatrics.
Officials clarified that the Trade Fair Management Board cannot grant building permits, citing a Supreme Court ruling affirming state control over planning.
Read more stories on demolition:
- Kwankwaso Condemns Demolition of Northerners Market in Lagos
- Quit Notice Expired: LASG Set to Seal Buildings, Demolish Illegal Structures on Tuesday
- "Serious Problem": Nigerians React to Demolition of Several Houses in Lagos
- Tension As Police Reportedly Shoot FCT Natives Protesting Demolition
- Wike-Led FCTA Pulls Down Popular Estate In Abuja, Officials Give Explanation
Lagos govt marks over 100 structures for demolition
In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state government issued over 100 contravention orders against constructions going on in Ikota, Lekki.
The Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructural Development (MWID) explained the reasons for these orders.
The ministry also gave a stop-work order against unauthorised land reclamation going on along the waterfront.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.