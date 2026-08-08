The UK government requires foreigners aged 18 and over to prove their knowledge of English before applying for citizenship or settlement

Applicants can satisfy the requirement using an English qualification at B1 level or above, or a degree that was taught or researched in English

The UK government warns that applications will be refused if the wrong qualifications are submitted as proof

The UK government has made it clear that English is the one language foreign nationals must demonstrate proficiency in before their applications for citizenship or indefinite leave to remain can be considered.

According to the official UK government guidance, anyone aged 18 or over who is applying to settle permanently in the UK or become a British citizen may be required to prove their command of the English language as part of the process.

UK mentions one language foreigners need to prove knowledge of. Photo credit: @British vogue.

Source: UGC

How to Prove English Proficiency

There are two accepted routes for meeting this requirement. An applicant can present an English language qualification at B1, B2, C1 or C2 level on the Common European Framework of Reference, or they can submit evidence of a degree that was taught or researched entirely in English.

The government is firm on the standard of evidence required. It explicitly warns that submitting incorrect or unacceptable qualifications will result in the application being refused outright, with no exceptions noted for borderline cases.

Who Is Exempt and What Happens If You Need More Time

Not every applicant is required to go through the language verification process. Certain groups are exempt from the English requirement, though the specific circumstances that qualify someone for an exemption are outlined separately within the guidance.

For those already living in the UK who are not yet ready to meet the language standard, there is an option to extend their current permission to stay.

This gives applicants additional time to obtain the necessary qualification before resubmitting. Guidance on how to apply for such an extension is available through the instructions linked to each individual visa category.

The requirement applies broadly across citizenship and settlement routes and reflects the government's position that a working knowledge of English is central to integration into life in the UK.

Lady in UK speaks about weekly pay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady living in the UK posted a TikTok video boasting that her weekly pay is equivalent to what some people earn over two months.

She filmed herself outdoors on a residential street in a lighthearted clip that quickly caught attention online.

Source: Legit.ng