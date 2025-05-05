A part of Citiscape Villa in the upscale Guzape District area of Abuja has been demolished over building violation

Officers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) pulled down part of the estate on Monday, May 5, 2025

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Felix Obuah, shared more details about the violation

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished part of Citiscape Villa in the upscale Guzape District area of Abuja.

The FCT administration demolished the estate for breaking building rules and constructing on waterways.

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Felix Obuah, said the developer sold the waterways and green areas to unsuspecting buyers.

As reported by The Punch, Obuah led the enforcement team to the site on Monday, May 5, 2025.

He added that the developer clearly went against the building approval that was given.

“The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, will not allow anyone to sabotage developmental efforts in the city.”

Obuah warned that any government official found to be part of these illegal actions with the developer would be punished according to civil service rules.

The developer and owner of Citiscape Villa, Guzape, Kadiri Ogbaidi, blamed some of the problems on the estate’s subscribers.

Ogbaidi claimed the estate’s subscribers built on green areas.

He agreed that the estate went against the approval from the Department of Development Control.

“You know it is an estate, so we have approval for the entire estate. But there have been many infractions here, mostly from our subscribers, whom we are responsible for. So, we won’t deny any wrongdoing. We take responsibility.

“We will remove every infraction here as specified by the authority. And we will take them out ourselves. We will bear the cost. So, we just appeal that the authority should allow us at least two weeks. We will start breaking them down.

“We will take them down ourselves. We have been law-abiding, and we have never had issues with the authority before.”

Wike vows to continue FCT demolitions

Recall that Wike vowed to continue demolishing properties illegally built on government lands despite criticism and Senate order.

The Senate condemned the demolition exercise in Abuja and called for an immediate halt and as well established an investigative committee to examine the issue.

Reacting, Wike maintained his stance and cited key reasons the demolition exercise would not be suspended anytime soon.

Wike-led FCTA demolishes shops, eateries, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS), federal capital territory administration (FCTA), demolished eateries, shops, and other illegal structures in taxi ranks across Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the demolition started with Area 3 and Banex Junction Taxi Ranks in Abuja on Friday, January 12, 2024.

In Area 3 Taxi Rank, the DTRS team, supported by security agencies, demolished mechanic workshops and eateries, among others.

