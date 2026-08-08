Nigeria qualified for the 2026 WAFCON quarter-finals after a 6-2 win over Egypt in their final Group C match

Cameroon topped Group D with victories over Mali and Ghana to set up a quarter-final clash against Nigeria

The two rivals have met three times at WAFCON, with Nigeria winning every encounter, including two finals

Nigeria's Super Falcons will face Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, with the match scheduled for 6 pm Nigerian time at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

Nigeria secured their place in the last eight after hammering Egypt 6-2 in their final Group C fixture, finishing second behind surprise package Malawi, who topped the group on debut.

Super Falcons set for crunch tie against Cameroon. Photo from @echeginii.

Source: Twitter

The defending champions had a difficult start to the tournament, losing 3-2 to Malawi in their opening game, before steadying themselves with a narrow 1-0 victory over Zambia ahead of the Egypt result.

Cameroon, meanwhile, progressed from Group D with the best record in the section. The Lionesses beat Mali 2-1, defeated Ghana 1-0, and drew 1-1 with Cape Verde to finish top and book their quarter-final spot against Nigeria.

The historical record strongly favours the Super Falcons. The two sides have crossed paths three times at WAFCON, and Nigeria has won on each occasion, including back-to-back final victories in 2014 and 2016, as noted by NFF. The quarter-final offers Cameroon a chance to end that record on the biggest stage.

The winner of this encounter will not only reach the semi-final, but also pick an automatic qualification ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

Where to watch Cameroon vs Nigeria

Stade Larbi Zaouli served as a regular venue for Nigeria during their WAFCON 2025 title run, meaning the Falcons will be familiar with the ground when the two sides meet.

Nigerian fans can watch the quarter-final live on DStv and GOtv, as well as their respective streaming platforms. For those without a subscription, Afro Sports will broadcast the match free-to-air, as confirmed by CAF.

Justine Madugu sends message to Cameroon

Legit.ng previously reported that Justine Madugu sent a message to Cameroon ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Falcons head coach Madugu, who has faced Cameroon three times since becoming Super Falcons coach, confirmed that his team would be ready.

Source: Legit.ng