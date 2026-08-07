Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Ifeoma, dropped a playful oral hygiene tutorial video on Instagram amid the raging Psquare family feud

Netizens quickly noticed the timing of Ivy's post, with many praising her for appearing unbothered by the ongoing drama

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, calling Ivy the definition of minding her business

While the Psquare family feud continued to dominate headlines, Paul Okoye's younger wife, Ivy Ifeoma, chose a very different kind of content on Thursday, August 7, 2026, a lighthearted toothpaste tutorial that had fans talking for entirely different reasons.

Ivy uploaded an Instagram video filmed across her modern apartment, walking viewers through a nighttime oral hygiene routine in a comedic, teasing tone.

Paul Okoye’s younger wife Ivy, shares video about hygiene. Credit: ivyzenny/psquare.

Source: Instagram

"So, a little birdie told me that you don't brush your teeth before you sleep," she began, before joking: "That's why your breath stinks." She then walked through brushing technique, tongue scraping, and flossing.

Ivy's Post and the Psquare Feud

The video landed at a particularly charged moment for the Okoye family. The Psquare feud has escalated in recent weeks, with Peter Okoye revisiting allegations of threats and a property dispute involving brother Jude.

Amid the noise, Ivy's cheerful hygiene content struck many observers as a deliberate move away from the chaos.

Fans were quick to pick up on the contrast between her post and everything swirling around the family.

Fans praised Paul Okoye's wife Ifeoma for minding her business amid Psquare's fight. Credit: ivyzenny

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jude Okoye's ex-lawyer weighed in on Psquare's family saga, condemning Peter's public drama.

The Instagram video Paul Okoye's younger wife Ivy Ifeoma shared is below:

What Fans Said About Ivy Ifeoma

@toksxxt commented:

"She just wants to make her own money and stay out of drama 😂 Fair play to her"

@creamy_brown1 wrote:

"Nothing concern this one, na them sabi"

@laleema85 reacted:

"Ivy read the room"

@officialidahams said:

"If minding my business was a person I too love this lady"

@chidilyz shared:

"Nothing concern this one 😆 🤣 😂 dem don already scatter before she enter"

@efunsybebe noted:

"She was 9 years in 2013 when the quarrel started"

@sharon_lucious added:

"She was just a kids when all this started nothing concern her"

Not everyone was entirely impressed with the timing, however. @rylovemike pushed back:

"Wrong timing aunty enter house first Abi you no Dey see all this part 1 and 2 videos wey Dey fly around for how many days now"

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng also reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng