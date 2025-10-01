Peter Obi condemned the Lagos Trade Fair Complex demolition, calling it unjust and economically destructive for traders who invested heavily

The Lagos State Government insisted the buildings lacked proper approval, accusing Obi of misleading the public with “emotional theatrics.

Officials clarified that the Trade Fair Management Board cannot grant building permits, citing a Supreme Court ruling affirming state control over planning

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the recent demolition at the Lagos Trade Fair Complex, describing it as a “test of impunity, justice, and compassion.”

Obi, who visited the ASPAMDA Market alongside Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh, Col. Austin Akobundu, Tony Nwoye, Segun Sowonmi, Labour Party gubernatorial candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and members of the Obidient Movement, said traders were unfairly treated.

“I must commend the traders for their remarkable restraint and calm in the face of such painful loss,” Obi said in a statement.

He argued that many of the affected traders had invested heavily, often through loans, to secure their livelihoods.

“To destroy such legitimate investments without due process is not only unjust but also economically destructive,” he added.

According to Obi government at all levels must prioritise fairness, compassion, and justice.

“A society that seeks to make progress must protect enterprise, encourage productivity, and defend the dignity of its citizens,” he stressed via X.

Lagos government defends demolition

The Lagos state government, however, pushed back strongly against Obi’s claims, insisting that the demolition was carried out in line with the law.

Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, accused Obi of engaging in “emotional theatrics” aimed at misleading the public.

“The facts are simple: the owners of the demolished buildings had no valid approvals. They were given ample time to regularise their papers after the government declared a general amnesty last year, which was even extended several times, but they refused," Omotoso said.

Omotoso alleged that physical planning officials were attacked when they attempted to enforce the regulations.

“The police had to rescue them,” he added.

Dispute over authority at Trade Fair Complex

The Lagos government via X, argued that the Trade Fair Management Board has no legal powers to issue building approvals, stating that authority lies solely with the state’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

“The board may manage leases and commercial activities, but any physical development must obtain planning permits from Lagos State,” Omotoso explained.

He cited a 2003 Supreme Court judgment (Attorney-General of Lagos State v. Attorney-General of the Federation), which affirmed that land use and physical planning fall under state jurisdiction, including on federal lands, except in special cases such as military formations.

“Illegal developments must be deemed unlawful under state law, and the Lagos State Government has the authority to seal or demolish them,” Omotoso concluded, stressing that the choice was between “a society governed by law or one fuelled by emotions and political interests.”

