There is fresh tension in a community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory after two natives protesting over a controversial demolition exercise were reportedly shot

The incident occurred during a heated confrontation between security operatives and residents who were attempting to access the demolished area

The spokesman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, is yet to react to the incident but the commissioner for public complaints commission (PCC) representing the FCT, Hon Musa Dikko, has confirmed the development

Two natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), identified simply as Sunday Danjuma and Jacob Audu, have been shot by policemen deployed to quell the protest over demolition of houses in Karsana community of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The Karsana community chairman, Zakari Baba, confirmed the incident to the press on Monday, July 21.

As reported by Daily Trust, he noted that the police opened fire when the natives, whose houses were demolished, attempted to force their way into the community.

“In fact, as I speak, two of the natives that sustained bullets wounds are currently receiving treatment at Gwagwa health center,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the commissioner for public complaints commission (PCC) representing the FCT, Hon Musa Dikko, said two natives of Karsana community sustained bullets injuries after the police tried to disperse the villagers.

He added that he was able to visit the community to calm down the tension, disclosing that he had summoned the developer to the commission’s office to explain who gave the directive for the demolition.

“Actually, I led some of my officials to the community when I received a distress call that two natives of Karsana community were shot,” he said.

As of press time, the spokesman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Wike-led FCTA pulls down popular estate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a part of Citiscape Villa in the upscale Guzape District area of Abuja was demolished over building violations.

Officers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) pulled down part of the estate on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Felix Obuah, confirmed.

Wike vows to continue FCT demolitions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, vowed to continue demolishing properties illegally built on government lands despite criticism and Senate order.

The Senate condemned the demolition exercise in Abuja and called for an immediate halt and as well established an investigative committee to examine the issue.

Reacting, Wike maintained his stance and cited key reasons the demolition exercise will not be suspended anytime soon.

