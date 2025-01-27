Lagos state government has announced that demolition of illegal structures and shanties will commence on Tuesday

The minister for environment, Tokunbo Wahab added that several buildings under construction will be sealed off in the specified areas

The building owners must comply by taking their building materials and equipment off the roads and channels before continuing construction

The Lagos state government has announced plans to commence demolition and removal of illegal structures after the expiration of the quit notice served to the occupants.

The exercise will happen at the Apongbon bridge, and on the setback of Savage/Elegbata/Bombata drainage channel, Lagos Island, as part of enforcement moves to remove illegal stalls and shanties in these locations.

This scheduled operation was disclosed by the Lagos state commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, after an inspection tour of the Savage/Elegbata Bombata Drainage channel at the Olowogbowo/Apongbon axis in Lagos Island to ensure full compliance.

The commissioner went in the company of the Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; GM of LASWAMO, Engr. Femi Afolabi; Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite; and other directors.

Speaking to newsmen at Ebute-ero, Wahab said that the demolition is in the best interest of Lagosians.

Quit notice expired

According to a post on the official handle of the Lagos state government, a 48-hour quit notice was served to the owners, and occupants of these structures last week and the notice has since expired.

The government noted that on an inspection tour last week, it was observed that illegal shops/stalls had been erected on the setback of the Bombata/Olusi and the Alagbafo drainage collectors, causing a total blockage and increasing the risk of flooding.

These residents have defied the quit notice served to them, hence the decision to enforce compliance in exercises commencing on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Structures to be removed

According to Mr. Wahab, the exercise will be thorough and include the removal of any and every kind of structure that causes any form of obstruction to the drainage channels and water flows.

Illegally erected shops, stalls, and structures of any kind will be taken down, while structures that do not run afoul of the drainage alignment will be spared in the exercise.

Wahab warned sternly that compliance would be enforced, as the offenders would not be allowed to return to those spots after the exercise. LASPARK will take over to sustain and beautify the locations.

Buildings to be sealed off

Commissioner Wahab noted that the ministry has also noted incidents where builders indiscriminately drop their building materials and construction equipment on the roads and drainage channels.

These, he noted, cause road and drainage blockages, inconvenience residents and damage facilities the government spent money to construct.

All such construction works on the road on Oke-Arin, Abibu-Oki, and around Ebute Ero market will be stopped and the buildings will be sealed off in the enforcement exercise. The owners must clear their materials off the public facilities before continuing construction.

Wahab noted that offenders will be dealt with according to the Lagos state environmental laws, and called on members of the public to serve as whistleblowers as the state government cannot be everywhere all the time.

LASG dislodges illegally parked tanker

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the state government dislodged some illegally parked petrol tankers around the Dangote Refinery and the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

This exercise was carried out by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), as the said tankers were obstructing the free flow of traffic.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, who directed the operation, noted that several warnings had been issued ahead of the exercise.

He noted that the clearing exercise would ensure that vehicles and trucks entering and exiting the refinery move freely.

