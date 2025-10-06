Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Adams Oshiomhole said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot stop President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election

Oshiomohole said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has the record of consistently defeating both Atiku and Obi, together or separately.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Oshiomhole explains why Atiku-Obi ticket can't unseat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Mr Peter Obi/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The former Edo state governor and APC national chairman argued that the ruling party remains the dominant political force in Nigeria.

The senator representing Edo North said:

“Did Atiku not run with Obi before and contest against the APC? Were they not defeated? Anybody can throw up numbers or statistics as they want. But the point is that when these two ran together, they were roundly defeated by the APC. When they did before, what happened?

“They have a history of being defeated together and apart. They ran together, but they were defeated. They ran separately, but they were still defeated. So if they come back together, very good. They will still be defeated.”

Source: Legit.ng