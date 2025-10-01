President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the ADC, the adopted platform for the 2027 opposition coalition, as a gathering of deceivers

Tinubu explained that said Nigerians are wise and discerning enough not to fall for what he called opposition parties’ trickery

The Nigerian leader insisted that despite some challenges, his administration has made notable achievements across various sectors

Owerri, Imo state - Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, President Bola Tinubu has slammed critics of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu spoke on Tuesday, September 30, in Owerri, where he commissioned the Owerri-Mbaise-Umahia road, the Assumpta Twin flyover, and the Emmanuel Iwuayanwu Convention Centre on the invitation of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state.

Opposition politicians seeking to unseat the president in July unveiled the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform to rally votes against Tinubu in the next elections.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Rotimi Amaechi, a former transportation minister; Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 election; and Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state, are at the forefront of the campaign to sack Tinubu from the State House, Abuja.

In the same vein, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it has structure to unseat Tinubu in the 2027 election. The party asked Nigerians to trust its strength and continue to stand firmly with it.

But speaking in Imo state, Tinubu said:

"To those who today parade themselves as prophets of solutions, let me say this: those who wasted sixteen years had their chance. Nigerians remember the broken promises, the broken power plants, the broken roads and the attempts to usurp democratic institutions using corrupt practices and subterfuge."

Tinubu applauds APC's 'impact'

On the impact of the APC since running Nigeria since 2015, President Tinubu said:

"Nigeria is no longer where it was ten years ago. We promised a change, and I can confidently tell you the worst is over.

"Ten years ago, our great party, the APC, came into power on the wings of change. Nigeria was at a crossroads. A break from the old order was not only desirable; it had become inevitable to steer our nation away from collapse."

He continued:

"Under President Muhammadu Buhari, our party began stabilising Nigeria. We invested heavily in infrastructure, pushed back terrorists, and instilled accountability in public finance. Were there challenges? Yes. Were mistakes made? Yes. But no one can deny that the direction of Nigeria changed for good."

The president concluded:

"APC may not be perfect, but we are purposeful. And we will not allow Nigeria to return to the wasted years of drift.

"We are not yet where we want to be, but we are no longer where we were. We are building a Nigeria that values productivity above handouts and is a nation prepared for a sustainable future."

Legit.ng reports that the APC national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, two former APC chairmen, Adams Oshiomhole and Umar Ganduje, governors of APC states, and the governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, attended the commissioning of the projects and the book launch.

The speaker of the house of representatives, deputy speaker, deputy senate president, former senate presidents, Pius Anyim Pius, and Ahmad Lawan, were also at the event.

Others include the founding chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande, and former governor of Ogun state, Segun Osoba, as well as traditional and religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, student unions, and market associations.

