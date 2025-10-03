Obi’s allies dismissed Atiku’s 2027 stance as “mind games,” stressing he embraces dollarised primaries, unlike Obi’s ideology of clean politics

Atiku clarified he never vowed to step down, saying he only meant he would support a younger aspirant if legitimately defeated in the ADC primaries

Ex-senator Shehu Sani warned it would be extremely difficult for any aspirant to defeat Atiku in party primaries due to the influence of delegates

Allies of former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi have responded to ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar after he vowed not to step aside for any aspirant in his pursuit of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Obidient Movement, Obi’s strong followership base, dismissed Atiku’s posture as “mind games,” stressing that their principal would never be associated with the culture of dollarised primaries or vote-buying which has long dominated Nigeria’s political landscape.

Tanko says Obi’s ideology negates transactional politics

As reported by Punch, Dr Yunusa Tanko, Obi’s former campaign spokesman and national coordinator of the movement, said Obi represented a new political ideology in sharp contrast to what he described as the transactional style of Atiku and others.

“I’m happy Atiku is saying what he has in mind. It shows there’s something we can hold him accountable for. But Peter Obi is willing to bring new political ideology into the system

“I can say it authoritatively that Obi will never go into a primary election where he has to buy out the delegates. We know that is the norm in other camps. It is a fact that in Nigeria of today, delegates in every primary are being purchased. It is even in dollars and not naira," Tanko said.

Atiku clarifies BBC Hausa interview

Atiku had told BBC Hausa on Wednesday, September 30, that he was ready to contest the ADC’s presidential primaries but could support a younger aspirant if defeated.

He stressed it was premature to make a final declaration on his 2027 ambitions, saying his immediate priority was to build the ADC into a formidable political force.

“If I run for office, and a young man defeats me, I will accept that. The party we have joined now prioritises youth and women,” Atiku said.

However, his media adviser, Paul Ibe, later issued a statement insisting that Atiku never said he would step down for anyone.

“After a thorough review of both the video and transcripts of the interview, in the original Hausa and the English translation, it is evident that at no point did the former Vice President expressly state, suggest, or even imply that he intends to step down for anyone,” Ibe explained.

Shehu Sani: Defeating Atiku in primaries will be difficult

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani reacted to Atiku’s comments by suggesting that no aspirant would find it easy to defeat the former vice president if he enters any party primary contest, Vanguard reported.

“The keyword here is PRIMARIES. It’s easier for a camel to pass through the hole of a needle than to beat the Waziri in primaries. Party delegates are a special breed of people,” Sani wrote on his official X handle.

