Adams Oshiomhole expressed surprise over reports of Nasir El-Rufai’s defection from the APC to the SDP

He dismissed claims that President Tinubu would be “sent back to Lagos” in 2027, calling them laughable

Oshiomhole praised Kaduna’s new governor for uniting the state and fostering peace across religious divides

Former Edo state governor and serving senator, Adams Oshiomhole, dismissed claims that the opposition would defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Specifically, Oshiomhole expressed surprise at reports that former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Adams Oshiomhole slams El-Rufai for suggesting Tinubu could be forced out in 2027.

Source: Twitter

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, October 5, Oshiomhole appeared visibly taken aback when informed that El-Rufai, a founding member of the APC, had formally quit the ruling party earlier in the year, Vanguard reported.

“El-Rufai? Yes, he is in APC,” Oshiomhole said with confidence.

When pressed further, he responded:

“Has he left? Okay. Yes, he is my very good friend.”

When did El-Rufai’s exit from APC?

El-Rufai resigned from the APC on 10 March 2025, after submitting a letter to his ward executives in Kaduna.

On the same day, he declared his defection to the SDP via a press statement released on his official X handle, accusing the APC of abandoning internal democracy and straying from its founding ideals.

His decision shocked many in political circles, with some analysts describing it as one of the most significant defections since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office.

Oshiomhole dismisses talk of Tinubu’s downfall

Oshiomhole, in the interview, dismissed the reported quote by El-Rufai that President Tinubu was to be "sent back to Lagos" in 2027, Punch also reported.

"That leaves the president no need to spend a dime on air transport to return," Oshiomhole quipped.

He added:

"Maybe we should reiterate what El-Rufai had said concerning Atiku Abubakar, as he is a prophet. Whatever he had foretold of Atiku Abubakar and what he had said about the PDP and other parties."

The senator reminded viewers that despite El-Rufai’s influence, the APC failed to win Kaduna in the 2023 election, while Tinubu still emerged victorious nationally.

“I need to remind you that we didn’t win Kaduna under El-Rufai (and Lagos), yet he (the president) won,” Oshiomhole stated.

Oshiomhole praises on Kaduna governor Uba Sani

Adams Oshiomhole compares Uba Sani's government with that of Nasir El-Rufai, praises current governor for development in the state

Source: Facebook

Oshiomhole similarly complimented Kaduna state's sitting governor for assisting in bridging profound religious and ethnic divides.

"As a boy from Kaduna, it is not difficult to learn from the street that the underlying problem that has retarded Kaduna's development for so many years — the apparent dichotomy manipulated between Southern and Northern Kaduna — the new governor has sewn them together," he added.

It is, in his view, gradually recovering from peace:

"He has shown that a Muslim can coexist with Christians by doing it. Those religious bigots are now retreating, and the people are now reaping the dividend of a more peaceful state," Oshiomhole said.

