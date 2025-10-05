APC's Olumuyiwa Asagunla has reacted to the call for former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race

Asagunla said that his party will gladly welcome Jonathan should the ex-leader decide to join the 2027 election contest

The ruling party member also declared that Jonathan is "no threat at all to us in the APC"

Akure, Ondo state - A prominent chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Olumuyiwa Asagunla, has welcomed former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2027 presidential contest.

Asagunla, the director general (DG) of Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), disclosed his stance in an interview with The Nation, published on Sunday, October 5.

Olumuyiwa Asagunla sends a notable message to Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Jonathan has been making headlines recently with rumours strong about the possibility of the 67-year-old joining the 2027 race and challenging President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting, Asagunla explained that the former Nigerian Np.1 citizen has the constitutional right to throw one's hat in the ring, adding that the APC will welcome him if he finally decides to join the race.

He said:

"Our party is very comfortable with Jonathan joining the presidential race, so long as the law permits him. The more the merrier. But he should be reminded that Nigerians can’t forget in a hurry how insecurity almost overran his government and corruption was highly endemic under his watch.

"The track record of each person will speak for themselves, that is, if he gets his party’s ticket. But if you ask me, the nation has moved beyond a Jonathan. Better times are here."

Some APC chieftains Goodluck Jonathan is free to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

APC's Asagunla tackles Jonathan

Asked in what way Jonathan's likely entry into the 2027 presidential race this affect the fortune of the APC presidential candidate in 2027, Asagunla replied:

"The scoreboard will be there to be presented to Nigerians. The things that Jonathan didn’t have the courage and political will to do have been done by President Tinubu. The subsidy that was almost ruining the nation’s economy has been removed, our refinery is working, Nigeria, which used to be the highest importer of fuel, is now the highest exporter of fuel in West Africa, and many other strides have been accomplished, and all that will count for good in the re-election of Asiwaju as president.

"GEJ (referring to Jonathan) must be reminded that he had power but lost it to Buhari with the help of PBAT, who is now in power. How on earth does he think that he can wrestle and get that power from PBAT (President Tinubu). To me, he is no threat at all to us in the APC."

Kenneth Okonkwo warns Jonathan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kenneth Okonkwo, a former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow Jonathan to enjoy his retirement from public office in peace, rather than luring him into the 2027 race.

Okonkwo explained that rather than luring Jonathan into the 2027 election race, the cheerleaders should allow the former Nigerian leader to enjoy his credibility.

Okonkwo asked Jonathan to maintain his status as an “international statesman.”

