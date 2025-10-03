Malam Garba Shehu, spokesman of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, has lambasted ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

FCT, Abuja - Malam Garba Shehu, spokesman of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, said ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan lied about Boko Haram nominating Buhari to represent them in a dialogue with the federal government.

Shehu accused Jonathan of targeting 2027 votes because of his presidential ambition.

As reported by Daily Trust, Shehu dismissed Jonathan’s claim in a statement issued on Friday, October 3, 2025.

“If this is a campaign statement towards his bid for the presidency in 2027, we want to say to him that 'Mr. Jonathan, you are making a false start.

“Muhammed Yusuf or Abubakar Shekau, the deceased leaders of the Boko Haram terrorist group, never nominated Muhammadu Buhari for any such role. In fact, Shekau routinely denounced and threatened Buhari, and their ideologies were in direct opposition."

Shehu recounted that in 2014, Buhari escaped a bomb attack on his life by Boko Haram in Kaduna, while his personal staff suffered various degrees of injury.

“Contrary to the news making the rounds in those years that the radical Islamist extremist –Boko Haram had nominated General Muhammadu Buhari as the mediator between them and the Federal Government of Nigeria in the proposed peace talks, the retired Military General denied knowledge of his nomination.

“In a statement issued by the then National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Engr Buba Galadima, Buhari, the national leader of the CPC, said he was not aware of the appointment: “As at 10pm yesterday (Thursday) when I spoke with him, he said he has not even heard about it.”

Jonathan speaks on dying with Chibok girls scar

Recall that Jonathan disclosed that he will die with the scars of the over 200 Chibok schoolgirls abducted under his administration in 2014.

The former president also recalled that the Boko Haram terrorist once nominated the late President Muhammadu Buhari as their preferred negotiator.

Jonathan made the revelation while speaking at a book presentation written by the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

