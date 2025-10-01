President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new heads of federal agencies

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new heads of agencies.

This is according to a statement on Tuesday evening, September 30, by Segun Imohiosen, director of information and public relations in the office of George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

President Bola Tinubu appoints new heads of Biosafety, Tourism, Investment agencies.

Tinubu appoints heads of key agencies

In the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), President Tinubu appointed Bello Bawa Bwari from Niger state as the new director-general (DG) for an initial term of four years, effective from Thursday, September 18, 2025, in accordance with the provision of Section 5 of the National Biosafety Management Agency, 2015.

Legit.ng reports that Bwari is a lawyer, writer, and businessman.

Zamfara state-born Aminu Junaidu was appointed as chairman/chief executive officer (CEO) of the Investment and Security Tribunal for a five-year term, effective September 18.

In the same vein, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan as the DG of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) for an initial four-year term, effective Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Awakan, a journalist and culture advocate, is the Initiator of Echoes of the Drums, a Nigerian stage play that explores themes of unity, cultural diversity, and the importance of collective effort using drums and cultural elements, particularly within a Yoruba setting.

On X (formerly Twitter), Awakan's associates congratulated him on his appointment.

Legit.ng captured some gleeful comments below:

Akanni Segun said:

"Congratulations, brother and friend."

Olasupo Qozeem Olayinka wrote:

"Congratulations to Egbon. Olayiwola Awakan GrPr on his appointment as DG Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation.

"Omoluabi pátáki tio ni fẹ́ ṣe ẹtọ àṣà àti ìse, a rẹ drama àti bé bé lọ (sic)."

@olubenx10 wrote:

"Wow! My very own Ola Awakan. Congratulations!

Meanwhile, the SGF reiterated the Tinubu's administration’s 'commitment' to equitable development across major sectors in Nigeria.

The statement concluded:

"These appointments underscore President Tinubu's commitment to strengthening key sectors and institutions in Nigeria."

President Bola Tinubu tasks new appointees on delivering mandates.

Tinubu tasked the new appointees to contribute their expertise in the development of the agencies for Nigeria's good.

Tinubu's new appointees are listed in full below:

Bello Bawa Bwari - DG of National Biosafety Management Agency Aminu Junaidu - CEO of Investment and Security Tribunal Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan - DG, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation

Read more on Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu appoints Audu as PEBEC DG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu as the new DG of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), in a move aimed at invigorating Nigeria’s economic landscape.

This was contained in a memo signed by SGF Akume.

Princess Audu, an accomplished entrepreneur and technology expert, was before her appointment, a technical adviser on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the President.

Source: Legit.ng