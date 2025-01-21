President Bola Tinubu has appointed Princess Zahrah Audu as the Director General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council

George Akume, the SGF, announced her appointment in a statement sent to journalists on Monday, January 20

Princess Zahrah will be taking over the position of Jumoke Oduwole, who was recently named the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment during a cabinet reshuffle

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Princess Zahrah Audu as the new Director General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council. Audu was charged with attracting foreign investment and improving Nigeria's business climate.

George Akume. the secretary to the government of the federation, announced the appointment in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday, January 20.

Tinubu appoints Princess Zahrah Audu as aide on business Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @Princessmaudu

Source: Twitter

Who is Princess Zahrah Audu?

The Punch reported that Audu was an entrepreneur and technology expert before Tinubu appointed her. She had been Tinubu's technical adviser on foreign direct investment.

According to the presidency, Princess Zahrah's appointment was to boost Nigeria's business environment and economic growth. Her appointment was described as strategic and a representation of Tinubu's commitment to put a conducive business ecosystem in place.

The statement partly read,

“With her expertise and experience, Princess Zahrah is poised to make a profound impact in her new role, driving transformative change and fostering a more enabling business environment in Nigeria.”

Tinubu appoints Zahrah to take Oduwole's position

She will be taking the position of Jumoke Oduwole, who was recently named the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment during the last cabinet reshuffle.

Oduwole's appointment as a minister was celebrated by the University of Lagos (UNILAG). According to the institution, Oduwole and his counterpart in the Ministry of Education, Tunji Alausa, were its alumni

Their appointments were a moment of pride for UNILAG, an institution known for its tradition of excellence, which shows the significant impact its graduates continue to have on the nation's development.

Oduwole graduated from the 1998 Law class. Her trajectory is a blend of academic brilliance and steadfast public service.

Academic records of Odunwole

Her academic pursuits took her from UNILAG to the esteemed halls of Cambridge University and Stanford Law School, where she earned her doctorate in International Trade and Development.

Her career includes pivotal roles such as Special Adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Ease of Doing Business and Special Assistant to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS, expressed profound pride in Alausa and Oduwole's achievements and extended heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the entire UNILAG community.

Tinubu speaks on livestock ministry

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in the remarkable success of the about-to-be-established livestock ministry.

Tinubu lamented that the discussion on ranching and open grazing has always been politicised and polarised.

The president then revealed that investors are asking questions and added that his administration will do everything to make the industry attractive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng