Monday Ubani, a human rights lawyer and activist, has called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the next chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) comes from the South-South region.

This is as the tenure of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the current chairman of INEC, nears its end in October 2025. Recall that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Yakubu in 2015. Yakubu had overseen two general elections since his appointment in 2015.

Ubani speaks on the next INEC chairman

He emphasised the importance of the INEC chairman's character and background in ensuring the credibility of the 2027 elections. According to Ubani, the ideal candidate should possess qualities such as independence, fairness, truthfulness, high integrity, and strong character. These traits are essential for guaranteeing a proper and unbiased electoral process.

Ubani also highlighted the need for geographical rotation in the appointment of the INEC chairman. Given that the current President of Nigeria is from the South-West and the outgoing chairman is from the North-East, Ubani believes it is logical and fair for the next chairman to emerge from either the South-South or South-East.

He noted that the position of INEC chairman has historically been held by individuals from the North, making it imperative for the government to consider candidates from the South. The activist pointed out that the South-South region is particularly deserving of consideration for the position, given the current political landscape.

Who was INEC chairman under Olusegun Obasanjo

He recalled that former President Olusegun Obasanjo from the South-West and Abel Guobadia, a past INEC chairman, who hailed from the South-East, Ubani argues that the South-South should be given an opportunity to produce the next chairman. This would demonstrate fairness and a commitment to rotational justice.

This came amid alignment and realignment ahead of the 2027 election. Many of the opposition leaders have clamoured for a change of the INEC chairman, alleging that the current chairman of the electoral commission body manipulated the 2023 election in favour of President Tinubu.

For instance, Rotimi Amaechi, the former Rivers governor and minister of transportation, has accused Yakubu of manipulating the 2023 election in favour of President Tinubu.

INEC mentions political parties seeking registration

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC has announced that 110 associations and groups have submitted letters of intent to become political parties as Nigeria gears up for the 2027 election.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, announced the development while addressing media executives at the commission headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, June 25.

The commission noted that names and other details of the new political parties would soon be uploaded to its website for transparency.

