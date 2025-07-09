Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers state, has alleged that Maurice Iwu and Mahmood Yakubu are the two worst INEC chairmen in the history of Nigeria

Amaechi, who served as Minister of Transportation under former President Muhammadu Buhari, made the claim while faulting INEC's failure to register the coalition's party, ADA

However, the former minister also said that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition had yet to submit the address of the party's office and its executives to the electoral body

Rotimi Amaechi, a two-term governor of Rivers state and former minister of transportation under the immediate administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has alleged that Maurice Iwu and Mahmood Yakubu conducted the worst election in the history of Nigeria.

Since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999, Iwu and Yakubu have been two of the other chairmen of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). When Iwu served as the chairman of the electoral commission between 2005 and 2010, Yakubu was appointed by Buhari and his tenure is expected to end in December 2025.

Former Governor Rotimi Amaechi alleges that Maurice Iwu and Mahmood Yakubu conducted the worst elections in Nigeria Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Who conducted the election that brought Amaechi

Additionally, Iwu conducted the election that brought in Amaechi as governor of Rivers State in 2007. It was in the same election that the late former President Umar Musa Yar'Adua was elected. The late president was reported to have said that the election that brought him into office was not free and fair.

On the other hand, Amaechi has become a major critic of Yakubu after losing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary ticket to Bola Tinubu and particularly hit the INEC chairman after his candidate lost in the 2023 governorship election in Rivers state.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV, Amaechi alleged that Yakubu is blocking every process to create a strong opposition to contest against the APC in the 2027 election.

Rotimi Amaechi speaks on coalition ahead of the 2027 election Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi speaks on coalition's political party

He recalled that he was mandated with a committee to register the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) but admitted that he and other coalition members are yet to submit the address of the party's office and the names of its executive.

However, the former minister claimed that there are other parties that have met all the requirements, but the Yakubu-led INEC has yet to register any of them. He then alleged that after Iwu, Yakubu conducted the worst election in Nigeria, which was the 2027 presidential election.

Amaechi argued that the best thing to do is for Nigerians to rise up against the electoral body. The former minister, who has been moving from one political office to another since he left the university, became a major critic of the government two years after staying out of power.

See the video of his interview here:

PDP BoT member joins coalition movement

Legit.ng earlier reported that prominent PDP-BoT member, Adamu Waziri, has announced his resignation from the leading opposition party and joined the APC.

Waziri said his decision was due to the fact that the current PDP leadership has lost its way and that he has to move on.

The former PDP chieftain then called on his supporters to join him in his coalition movement, a group being championed by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng