The Atiku Abubakar-led coalition's adopted ADC has explained that the party did not have any preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 election

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the party, made the disclosure while speaking at an event in Abuja on Saturday, July 26

Abdullahi emphasised that the party did not have a candidate presently and the leaders are not in discussion with anyone at the moment

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that the coalition party was not being structured to serve the ambition of any individual in the next general election.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the interim publicity secretary of the party, disclosed this while speaking at the third plenary session of the Northern Political Consultative Group (NPCG), in Abuja on Saturday, July 26.

ADC says it is not talking to any politician for the presidential position Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, Abdullahi maintained that the ADC has not entered the discussion on who will be its presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections. His comment reads in part:

“We don’t have any favourite aspirants or candidates. We are not having any conversation at the moment.”

Who started the coalition movement?

The ADC was recently adopted as the political platform of the coalition movement, which was started by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. He started by calling on opposition leaders to come together in a bid to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

During the adoption of the ADC by the coalition, former Senate President David Mark and the former governor of Osun State, and the immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, were appointed as the interim national chairman and national secretary of the party.

Also, Abdullahi was appointed while the former executives of the party had reportedly stepped down for them. The event was attended by several opposition leaders, senators and House of Representatives members.

How many opposition leaders joined coalition

Many opposition leaders, including the likes of Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party; Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers and ex-minister under the late President Muhammadu Buhari; and Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna.

While many political pundits have shared the view that Atiku would likely emerge as the presidential candidate of the ADC in the next election, Obi and Amaechi have declared their interest in the presidential ticket of the party.

The two southern candidates have urged the party to zone its presidential ticket to the south in respect to the sharing formula between the north and south of Nigeria. They have also promised to be a one-term president if they were given the opportunity to be president.

Rotimi Amaechi announces resignation from the ADC Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Atiku tackles Tinubu over attack on ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has called out President Bola Tinubu to stop meddling in the internal affairs of the opposition parties.

The former vice president said President Tinubu should respond to the alleged rift between him and Vice President Kashim Shettima, as well as focus on governance and clear his economic mess.

Atiku's comments were a response to Tinubu's criticism of his coalition movement and the recent adoption of the ADC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng