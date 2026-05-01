A young man who recently graduated from a popular university has passed away hours after his convocation

His sister took to her social media page to share the sad story and also revealed sensitive details about his life

The young lady shared another video showing the moment his lifeless body was taken to his burial place after his death

A young man who suffered before gaining admission into the university has tragically passed away less than 24 hours after his convocation.

The sad incident was made known by a lady who identified herself as the sister of the late individual.

Sister breaks silence as brother dies after convocation ceremony. Photo Source: Tiktok/ykay_8

Source: TikTok

Graduate dies hours after convocation

On her TikTok page, @ykay_8 wrote as the caption of one of the videos she shared:

"Life is so short that I didn't know that my brother, whom I was cooking for before he went to play ball, would be brought back to us dead."

In a recent post, she wrote that her brother, Oluwatosin Emmanuel, suffered before he gained admission into the university, and they all took photos together, not knowing he was going to die not long after.

Her statement in part:

"We were happy to snap pictures with you, Tosin, because you really suffered before you gained admission into the university, and now you graduated with so many plans. We were planning on making the future bright for your parents and your siblings, not knowing that the devil had its own plan."

"We were happy to celebrate you on your graduation, not knowing that it would be our last celebration and the last time we would hug and be with you, Tosin."

"You asked me to cook beans for you, that you would come back and eat the food after playing ball not knowing that I was cooking your last supper, and you did not even have the chance to eat before you left us, Tomisin. I know you will fight back."

Graduate passes away shortly after convocation, family mourns. Photo Source: Tiktok/ykay_8

Source: TikTok

After his death, she sent an emotional message to him as she helped her to cope with the pain of the loss.

@ykay_8 continued:

"Your death will not be in vain, and I know you love us and we love you more, my brother don't sleep too much, stand up and let your spirit begin to hunt down the people who had a hand in your death and want to make your parents suffer. deal with every one of them and make us proud wherever you are. REST IN PEACE ISHOLA OLUWATOMISIN EMMANUEL aka TOPSON fly high my brother."

In the comments section of the post, the lady @ykay_8 added that her brother passed away barely 24 hours after his convocation from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

Her statement:

"He died barely 24 hours after his convocation."

Reactions as lady mourns her late brother

𝐒 𝐓 𝐔 𝐏 𝐄 𝐘 shared:

"Sorry pls how did this happened i am confused."

Alari / lifestyle wrote:

"I’m still shock till now because we are celebrating that we did not lose anybody in our department see us now but he’s unquestionable God who are we to question God."

Damsel🥀Tee said:

"I will not do all this in vain 😫😫😫 condolences to the family."

honey drop added:

"He gave us food oooooooooooooo wey we dey talk bro tosin."

Emirex fashions shared:

"God is really unquestionable but why may God console the family."

ÌKÉÒLŪWÁ added:

"Na my senior for secondary school ooo."

Aminah noted:

"May God grant him eternal peace nd forgive him of all his shortcomings."

Omowunmi added:

"May God forgive him an grant him Alujona friduas."

Mo! Classic | ADIRE VENDOR said:

"So sad May his soul rest in peace, and may God comfort you and your family."

E_xCELLENCY shared:

"May God Grant you eternal peace ☮️and Forgive you."

God's favourite shared:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Dayscom added:

"Thinking about the condition his mum will be right now."

Oluwanifemi noted:

"Hmmm…life is vanity upon vanity,rest on senior ishola."

Dahlart Fashion House noted:

"Why now this too much yah ALLAH pls don’t let me do this in vain may his soul rest in perfect peace."

Amokeadeokikiola added:

"Omg sad news 😭😭😭, rest on insha Allah Amin olohu."

Yinka said:

"Sorry for lost babe may he soul rest in perfect peace."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a close friend of a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, Maryam Agoro, spoke after she died just one day after her convocation. Maryam died on the morning of January 21, 2026, a day after she celebrated her graduation from school.

Her friend, Enitan, said she was very close to him and always helped people. He said many people did not know that she had big dreams, even though she had some challenges.

UNILAG first-class graduate dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young woman who finished school at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has died.

Before she died, Anisa shared her good news online. She said that even though she had sickle cell disease, it did not stop her from doing well in school.

Source: Legit.ng