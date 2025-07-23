President Bola Tinubu's minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has been tipped as one of the likely next APC national chairman

Ex-Nasarawa Governor Tanko Al-Makura is another APC chieftain from the north-central being pushed forward to fill the vacuum left by Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned in June

Sources privy to the development within the ruling party disclosed the development as the APC prepares to hold its NEC meeting on Thursday, July 24

Tanko Al-Makura, the former governor of Nasarawa and President Bola Tinubu's minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, have been reported as the leading candidates for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman seat.

The two leaders emerged as the North Central region stepped up its game to produce the next national chairman of the party, following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje, who was from the North West and a former governor of Kano.

When is APC holding its NEC meeting?

According to The Punch, reliable sources have disclosed that a new national chairman of the APC may emerge from its National Executive Council meeting scheduled to hold in Abuja on Thursday, July 24.

Recall that Ganduje resigned from the position in June, citing health challenges, but political actors have expressed the view that his resignation was due to the internal power play and strategic permutations within the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Following Ganduje's resignation, Ali Dalori, the APC deputy national chairman, was appointed as the acting national chairman of the party.

Agenda of APC NEC meeting

Several sources within the ruling party have disclosed that the agenda of the meeting included the selection of a national chairman, party congresses and the update from the Constitutional Review Committee, among others.

One of the sources at the APC National Secretariat disclosed that many of the party leaders who in support of Dalore to remain as the acting national chairman of the party until a formal elective convention would be held and a new national working committee would emerge.

Another source added that the party stakeholders include members of the Progressive Governors Forum and the current national working committee. He noted that they were waiting for President Tinubu to take a final position on the party's leadership.

Before Ganduje's resignation, the ruling party had had five former national chairmen. They are Chief Bisi Akande (2013–2014), Chief John Oyegun (2014–2018), Adams Oshiomhole (2018–2020), Mai Mala Buni (2020–2022), and Abdullahi Adamu (2022–2023). The 2022 APC Constitution empowered the NEC to appoint the national chairman and the caretaker committee, among other things.

Akwa Ibom APC leaders visit Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the presidential villa on Friday, July 18.

The presidency announced the visit in a tweet, adding that Governor Eno is now the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Eno recently dumped the PDP for the APC, becoming the second of his kind within two months to months.

