The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s new national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that the doors of the ruling party are open to opposition leaders, including the former governor of Kano State and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Before now, there have been speculations that the leader of the Kwankwasiya movement was planning to dump the NNPP for the APC ahead of the next general election, and the new APC national chairman is not ruling out the defection of the NNPP chieftain.

Nentawe speaks after becoming APC national chairman

Yilwatda made the comment while speaking on Channels TV shortly after his emergence as the ruling party's national chairman on Thursday, July 24. During the interview, he was asked about Kwankwaso's possible interview. He said the doors of the APC are always open.

His response reads in part:

“Our doors are open. When everybody’s time is due, it will manifest itself, and that is also for everybody who has come back to the APC.”

Prof. Nentawe also vowed to ensure unity in all the party organs and to recognise all participants nationwide. While giving his acceptance speech on Thursday, July 24, at the 14th APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja, he promised that his administration would expand the ruling party.

APC's new national chairman's plan

The new APC chairman, who was the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation before his new role, said: “I pledge without hesitation that I will work with everybody in the party…I will expand the party with you.”

At the APC NEC meeting, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, earlier moved the motion to zone the chairmanship position of the APC to the North Central.

The governor also nominated Nentawe as the party's national chairman. His motion was then seconded by Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives. Recall that Nentawe was the former APC governorship candidate in Plateau state during the 2023 election.

His comment to expand the party resonated with President Bola Tinubu's comment at the NEC meeting on the plan to woo more opposition governors, senators and several prominent figures into the ruling party.

Akwa Ibom APC leaders visit Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the presidential villa on Friday, July 18.

The presidency announced the visit in a tweet, adding that Governor Eno is now the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Eno recently dumped the PDP for the APC, becoming the second of his kind within two months to months.

