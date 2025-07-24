Datti Baba-Ahmed clarifies that Peter Obi is free to contest for the Labour Party's presidential ticket in 2027 with or without him as running mate.

Labour Party's 2023 vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has clarified that Peter Obi, the former Anambra State Governor, remains eligible to pursue the party's presidential nomination in 2027, regardless of his potential return as his running mate.

Source: Facebook

Baba-Ahmed stated this on Wednesday, July 23, while speaking as a guest on The Morning Brief on Channels Television programme.

According to Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party is open to adopting Obi as its presidential candidate in the 2027 general election.

“The Labour Party welcomes him to still come and retain the Labour Party ticket and contest in 2027 with or without me. And the ADC is welcome to adopt a southern candidate,” Baba-Ahmed said.

The former vice presidential candidate argued that Nigeria needs leaders with the capacity to govern effectively and those who win elections to push their agenda.

“We want capacity. We want compassion. We want people who will develop Nigeria, leaders that matter, leaders that deliver promises, not those who will promise governance and deliver disaster,” he stated.

Baba-Ahmed addresses Obi's anti-party controversy

Baba-Ahmed dismissed the notion that Peter Obi's involvement in coalition discussions with the African Democratic Congress constituted anti-party activities, stating it was unfounded

“This is not an anti-party activity. It is an unfolding situation. The meaning of a coalition is that political parties, interest groups, and individuals are coming together. It’s an unfolding situation.

“I attended coalition meetings. Peter Obi is welcome to continue to attend those coalition meetings,” Baba-Ahmed clarified.

He emphasised that the Labour Party welcomes Obi to contest for the presidential nomination in 2027, and that Obi's involvement in coalition discussions with the ADC does not constitute anti-party activities.

He also shared his position on the contentious issue of zoning ahead of the 2027 general election, stating that the Southern region should produce the next president.

Datti Baba-Ahmed has clarified that Peter Obi, the former Anambra State Governor, is free to contest the presidency under the Labour Party. Photo credit - @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng