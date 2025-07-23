Datti Baba-Ahmed confirmed that Peter Obi was fully aware of his attendance at the Labour Party NEC meeting chaired by Julius Abure

He dismissed Yunusa Tanko’s claim that Obi was not informed, stating he communicates directly with Obi, not his aides

Baba-Ahmed described himself as a peacemaker, urging Labour Party leaders to unite and refocus on rescuing Nigeria

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, has said that Peter Obi was fully aware of his decision to attend the Labour Party National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by Julius Abure.

His presence at the controversial NEC meeting, where he was pictured seated beside the factional chairman, drew public attention and further fuelled speculations of division within the party.

Datti Baba-Ahmed Speaks On What He Did Before Going to Meeting Abure

Source: Twitter

Speaking during a live interview on The Morning Brief on Channels Television, Baba-Ahmed clarified the circumstances surrounding his participation.

“I don’t talk to Mr. Tanko, I relate with our boss, His Excellency Peter Obi. Peter Obi is aware.

"He probably has been too busy to update the Tankos around him. I speak with the boss, not with those who move around with him, and I’m happy to still have the Tankos around; they are loyal, they are active. Peter Obi is aware, please.”

His comments followed claims by Dr Yunusa Tanko, a spokesperson for Obi, who had earlier suggested that the presidential candidate was not privy to Baba-Ahmed’s attendance, Vanguard reported.

I am playing a peacemaking role, says Datti Baba-Ahmed

Baba-Ahmed described himself as a “positive catalyst” in efforts to resolve internal divisions within the Labour Party.

He said the party, like others in Nigeria, had suffered from the grip of powerful external interests and now needed internal healing.

“Labour Party is not a party to walk away from, not a party to be abandoned or to be ignored,” he said.

He added:

“I assure you that every little step I take, concerned parties are aware; I don’t need to get too much into our internal operation, but give you a categorical answer, everyone that has to do with everything that I do is aware."

Datti Baba-Ahmed: We must unite to rescue Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Baba-Ahmed called on leaders within the Labour Party to come together in dialogue for the sake of unity and the party’s future relevance, Daily Trust reported.

“I call for parties to get together and talk; that’s the way forward. When the parties meet, journalists will get the headlines of what was discussed,” he said.

He added that the broader goal remains national transformation, urging party leaders to realign and prepare for the challenges ahead.

“I’m bringing people together to unite, understand themselves, and make good efforts again to rescue Nigeria,” Baba-Ahmed concluded.

Datti Baba-Ahmed speaks on presidential bid

