The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has broken his silence following the party's announcement of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe as his successor.

In a statement released on Thursday night, July 24, Ganduje described the appointment as "strategic" and coming at a "critical moment" for the ruling party.

Following the official naming of Nentawe Yilwatda as APC chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje has spoken out. Photo credit:@GovUmarGanduje

Source: Twitter

Yilwatda’s emergence is timely and strategic, says Ganduje

Dr Ganduje hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he called a “visionary appointment” of the former university don and gubernatorial candidate, saying Yilwatda's emergence signals a new chapter in the APC’s evolution, The Cable reported.

“The emergence of Prof. Yilwatda is both strategic and timely. It comes at a critical period in the life of our party.

“I have absolute confidence in his capacity, intellect, maturity, and administrative competence to move the APC forward," Ganduje said.

A call for unity, discipline, and loyalty

The former Kano state governor urged members of the APC to rally around the new chairman and prioritise unity and discipline as the party navigates internal reforms and prepares for future electoral contests.

“I call on the National Working Committee (NWC), the National Executive Committee (NEC), state chapters, youth and women wings, and all stakeholders to offer full cooperation and unwavering support to our new chairman,” he said.

Ganduje commends NEC and applauds Tinubu, Shettima

The former APC chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, responds to the appointment of Nentawe Yilwatda as the party’s new leader. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman

Source: Getty Images

Ganduje commended the APC’s NEC and other organs of the party for facilitating a consensus-driven and transparent process that led to Yilwatda’s selection.

He also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their roles in ensuring a smooth transition, Vanguard reported.

“Our President and Vice President have once again shown maturity and far-sightedness in the affairs of our great party. Their commitment to cohesion and stability within the APC is commendable," he said.

Promises of continued support and guidance

Though stepping aside, Ganduje assured Yilwatda of his “unflinching support, counsel, and brotherly solidarity.”

He encouraged APC leaders, governors, and lawmakers to give the new chairman the backing needed to consolidate the party’s vision.

“As I bow out with a sense of fulfillment, I urge all our faithful party members across the federation to queue behind him and give him the necessary support to build a united, progressive, and inclusive platform for all Nigerians,” he stated.

Concluding his remarks, Dr Ganduje prayed for divine guidance for Prof. Yilwatda as he assumes the mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng