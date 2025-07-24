The Federal High Court in Anambra State has dismissed a suit filed by Valentine Ozigbo, challenging the emergence of Nicholas Ukachukwu as the winner in the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primaries

Ozigbo, who also contested in the APC gubernatorial primary election, reveals how the election was marred by serious malpractices

Justice Evelyn Anyadike gave powerful reasons the court dismissed the suit, as Ozigbo outlines the next course of action to secure justice

‎Awka, Anambra State - The Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has dismissed a suit filed by a governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress for the November 8 governorship election in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo, challenging the emergence of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu as the party's candidate in the primaries held on April 5, 2025.

The Federal High Court sitting in Anambra State dismissed a suit filed by a governorship aspirant in APC, Valentine Ozigbo, to challenge APC primary election result Photo credit - @valentineozigbo

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the ruling was delivered by Justice Evelyn Anyadike on Wednesday, July 23.

Seven aspirants in the political party contested the April 5th primary election ahead of the November 8 governorship election, where Ukachukwu was declared the winner.

Ozigbo, who came second in the election, headed to the court, filing a suit contesting the result of the election, citing alleged irregularities during the primaries.

Findings by Legit.ng revealed that Ozigbo sued the winner, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, the APC, and 20 others, including the Independent National Electoral Commission.

‎Ozigbo alleged that Ukachukwu did not qualify to contest the APC’s primary election.

‎He explained that Prince Ukachukwu did not register as a member of the APC three months before the said primary election, and did not obtain a waiver to qualify him to contest.

The court's judgment

However, Justice Anyadike, on Wednesday, July 23, dismissed Ozigbo's suit as lacking in merit. She said APC has the sole authority as a political party to determine who is its member, and who is not.

The high court further averred that Ukachukwu had been an APC member since 2024, adding that a waiver was given to APC aspirants, of which Ukachukwu was a beneficiary, according to the evidence tendered by APC and its legal team.

Justice Anyadike held that while there were “discrepancies worthy of concern” in the documentation presented by Ukachukwu, the court lacked the jurisdiction to substitute one candidate for another.

“The court cannot interfere in the internal matters of a political party where the plaintiff has not provided incontrovertible proof of the date of membership, nor shown that the party acted outside its constitutional powers,” Justice Anyadike ruled.

The defence counsel's remark

Reacting to the judgment, Barr Shedrack Ayo, counsel to the defendant, hailed the ruling, describing it as a landmark.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng after the court session, Ayo said that the court did the right thing, insisted that the plaintiff’s submissions did not comply with Section 285, sub-section 14 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, and Section 84, sub-section 14 of the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended.

Ozigbo's reaction

Speaking to Legit.ng after the ruling, Ozigbo said that the judgment has shaken confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.

Speaking through the leader of the Valentine Ozigbo Political Organisation, Mr. Tony Offiah, Ozigbo regretted that the Federal High Court declined to overturn the outcome of the APC primary election, affirming Nicholas Ukachukwu as the party’s governorship candidate.

"The judgment has sparked a wave of disbelief and disappointment among our people. This is a sad day for the rule of law,” he said.

“We went to court armed with truth, with documents, with testimonies, only to be told that due process no longer matters. If a person who failed to meet the party's constitutional provision can bypass due process through forgery and deceit, what does that say about our democracy?” he added.

Ozigbo reiterated his commitment to justice, stating that he would consult with his lawyers on the next steps.

"We are consulting with our lawyers, and we will decide on our next step. I did not fight this case for myself," he said.

The Federal High Court sitting in Anambra State dismissed a suit filed by a governorship aspirant in APC, Valentine Ozigbo, to challenge APC primary election result Photo credit - @valentineozigbo

Source: Twitter

Members kick as APGA announces by-election primaries

Legit.ng previously reported that members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance disapprove of the result of the senatorial by-election primaries as Anambra State prepares for a senatorial by-election to replace late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died in 2024 in London.

Political parties have begun the registration of candidates, while the ruling APGA is settling for a consensus candidate, Hon. Emma Nwachukwu.

Legit.ng gathered that Hon. Emma Nwachukwu emerged as the APGA candidate unopposed, as overseen by a five-man primary election panel led by Lady Jane Ejiofor. The consensus decision was made after other aspirants under the party platform stepped down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng