The federal government introduced a National Textbook Ranking System to improve quality and standardise learning materials in schools across Nigeria

Minister of Education Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa and Minister of State Prof Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmad confirmed that NERDC retained approval powers but introduced a ranking process for textbooks

Implementation of the new textbook policy was scheduled to begin in September 2026 after stakeholder consultations were concluded

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has unveiled a new National Textbook Ranking System aimed at regulating and improving the quality of learning materials used in primary, junior, and senior secondary schools across Nigeria.

This development was contained in a statement issued by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, via X.

Tinubu's Govt Takes Action To Regulate Textbooks for Primary, Secondary Schools

Source: UGC

The reform is designed to curb the proliferation of unregulated textbooks and ensure that only curriculum-compliant and high-standard materials are used in classrooms nationwide.

NERDC retains approval role under new ranking structure

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, alongside the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmad, explained that the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) will continue to approve textbooks as mandated by law.

However, they noted that approval will now be followed by a structured ranking exercise to determine the most suitable textbooks for each subject and level of education.

According to the Ministry, the aim is to enhance consistency, quality assurance, and learning outcomes across the education system.

Expert committees to assess textbooks nationwide

Under the new framework, NERDC will constitute Standing Subject Committees made up of education experts who will evaluate textbooks based on academic quality, curriculum alignment, and teaching effectiveness.

Only a select number of top-performing textbooks will be ranked and recommended for use in schools across the country.

Authorities stressed that any textbook not included in the ranking list will no longer be allowed for classroom use, even if previously approved.

Implementation set for 2026 academic cycle

The federal government stated that full implementation of the policy will begin in September 2026, following consultations with stakeholders and finalisation of evaluation guidelines.

It added that the reform forms part of broader efforts to improve educational standards and ensure students have access to reliable and high-quality learning resources.

Reiterating its position, the Ministry of Education said the initiative reflects its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s education system and improving learning outcomes for pupils and students nationwide.

FG ends physical verification of academic credentials

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced on April 17 the full automation of the authentication and evaluation of academic credentials, ending the need for physical visits to verification offices.

This reform is part of Nigeria’s wider digital transformation agenda.

Source: Legit.ng