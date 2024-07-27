Anambra South Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has died at 52. The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed his demise, describing Ubah as an indefatigable advocate.

Reports claimed that the Anambra senator died at a London hospital following a brief illness on Saturday morning, July 27.

Aderamodu said:

“Senator Uba was an exemplary leader, a committed public servant, and an indefatigable advocate for his constituents. His untimely departure represents a significant loss to the Senate, his community, and the nation at large."

Below are some facts about the late senator:

Ifeanyi Uba's early life and school

Ifeanyi Ubah was born on September 3, 1971, in Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria, to Mr. and Mrs. Alphonsus Ubah. He was the first of seven children, and due to financial constraints, his parents struggled to provide for his educational and material needs.

As a result, Ubah dropped out of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, to learn a trade at a young age. Despite this challenging start, he went on to attend various local and international business courses and seminars, focusing on leadership and business management, which ultimately contributed to his success in business and politics.

Ifeanyi Uba's Business

The late senator's business career began with exporting motor tyres and spare parts to several West African countries, including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and DR Congo. He later expanded his business ventures to Europe, specifically Belgium and the United Kingdom.

In 2001, Ubah founded Capital Oil and Gas Limited, a major milestone in his entrepreneurial journey. He also diversified his interests by founding The Authority Newspaper, a Nigerian daily publication, and acquiring a football club, Gabros International Football Club, which he renamed Ifeanyi Ubah F.C. and competes in the Nigeria Premier League.

Political career of Ifeanyi Uba

Ifeanyi Ubah contested the 2014 Anambra governorship election under the Labour Party but lost to Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance. However, he later defected to the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and won the Anambra South Senatorial election on February 24, 2019.

According to The Punch, Ubah was re-elected to the Senate on February 28, 2023, but defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) on October 12, 2023. He had ambitions to contest the 2025 Anambra governorship election under the APC platform.

Just before his passing, Ubah and his campaign council donated N71 million to the APC in Anambra State to boost the party's presence and strength ahead of the election. This move demonstrated his commitment to his new party and his desire to make a significant impact in the upcoming governorship election.

Ubah survived an assassination in September 2022 when his convoy was attacked by gunmen, resulting in the deaths of at least five people, including two policemen. He survived the attack due to his bulletproof vehicle.

Ubah's personal life

Ifeanyi Ubah was married to Uchenna Ubah, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University's School of Business. They had five children together. In addition to his family and business pursuits, Ubah was also committed to philanthropy through the Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, which aimed to make a positive impact on his community.

He was involved in various charitable initiatives, including education and healthcare programs. He was also a strong advocate for youth empowerment and development.

Fraud allegation against Ubah

The Punch reported that in December 2019, the federal government filed a criminal charge against Ifeanyi Ubah and his company, Capital Oil, for allegedly making false claims and owing N135 billion to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The Federal High Court in Lagos issued a criminal summons to Ubah and his company on June 13, 2023, for an 8-count charge related to his alleged indebtedness to AMCON. The charges included conspiracy to make false claims about asset values and obstructing AMCON's efforts to recover the debt.

AMCON alleged that Ubah and Capital Oil had transferred assets to AMCON under a consent judgment but made false claims about their values. They also allegedly frustrated the sale of a property at Banana Island, Lagos, to prevent AMCON from recovering part of the debt.

However, on October 8, 2023, AMCON withdrew the charges against Ubah and his firm after both parties reached an agreement and a consent judgment was reached in a related case before the Federal Capital Territory court in Abuja.

