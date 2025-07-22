A policy think tank within the APC, the Progressive Research Initiative (PRI), said Senator Tanko Al-Makura and Chief Barnabas Gemade are not fit to lead the APC as national chairman

The group described both men as outdated and disconnected from the APC’s progressive ideals, advising President Tinubu on what to do

The PRI warned that failure to adapt to modern political realities could jeopardise the APC’s chances in the 2027 elections

Abuja, FCT - A policy think tank linked to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised doubts over the capacity of two veteran politicians, Senator Tanko Al-Makura and Chief Barnabas Gemade, to lead the party into the 2027 general elections.

This is as the APC moves to elect a successor after former Kano governor, Abdullah Ganduje, resigned recently, citing health concerns, though many pundits believe the move was political.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 21, the Progressive Research Initiative (PRI) said the pair, Al-Makura and Gemade, lack the competence, ideological clarity, and generational appeal required to reposition the party in a fast-changing political landscape.

‘Yesterday’s men’ unfit for modern challenges - PRI

The statement, jointly signed by Dr. Ali Ahmed and Dr. Tersoo Aondona, senior research fellows at the PRI, described Al-Makura and Gemade as “yesterday’s men seeking tomorrow’s responsibilities.”

“We have studied, with concern, the growing speculation around the possible return of Senator Al-Makura and Chief Barnabas Gemade to national party leadership,” the statement read.

“Our findings are unequivocal: neither of them reflects the tactical depth, ideological clarity, or generational appeal that the APC desperately needs ahead of 2027.”

Al-Makura accused of political dormancy

The group criticised Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa state and senator, for what it termed a lack of political vitality and innovation since leaving office.

“Al-Makura’s public record since leaving the governorship has been marked by silence and political absenteeism,” it said.

“He is banking on past associations rather than proven ability to organise, mobilise or inspire.”

Gemade ‘out of sync’ with APC’s progressive image

The PRI was equally dismissive of Chief Gemade, a former national chairman of the now-opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later senator, describing him as belonging to the “analogue era.”

“Gemade lacks resonance with the youth, has no ideological grounding in the APC’s progressive credentials, and has no track record of party building in the digital age,” the group said.

Tinubu advised to prioritise reform over reward

While refraining from backing any individual for the party’s national chairmanship, the think tank called on President Bola Tinubu to resist political pressures and instead appoint a reform-minded leader.

“The APC does not need a caretaker. It needs a combat-tested strategist who understands the stakes of 2027, and who can unify the party, reinvigorate the base, and speak to the dreams of everyday Nigerians,” the statement said.

The PRI stressed that the 2027 general election would be shaped by digital mobilisation, coalition politics, and policy-based engagement. It warned that relying on outdated political figures would be a “historic mistake.”

“The next chairman must be one who can beat the opposition to the storylines, restore discipline to party structures, and rebuild trust among the youth, women, and civil society actors,” it said.

The think tank told APC leaders that the ruling party owes "the Nigerian people a vibrant, disciplined, and ideologically coherent ruling party.

"Anything less would be a betrayal of our progressive promise," the PRI which focuses on internal party renewal and evidence-based political strategy said.

APC chairmanship seat: Akpabio urged to back Sani Musa

In another report, a coalition of youth groups affiliated with more than 1,000 APC support organisations in the North Central region has announced plans to dispatch a 100-member delegation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Legit.ng gathers that the move is aimed at securing Akpabio's backing for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to become the next national chairman of the APC.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting held Thursday, July 17, in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state, as part of broader discussions about the region’s political positioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

