Governor Adeleke of Osun has endorsed President Tinubu for re-election in 2027, despite being a member of the opposition PDP

The development has triggered a flood of social media reactions, ranging from satire and criticism to cautious support

Adeleke’s move is seen by some as a strategic shift, reflecting Nigeria’s evolving political dynamics

In a surprising political move, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has publicly declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in the upcoming 2027 general election.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, July 22, via Adeleke’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Legit.ng reports that this move marks a significant departure from traditional party lines.

Adeleke, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), tweeted:

“Our party in Osun has also endorsed President @officialABAT for re-election in 2027, recognising him as a proud son of our state.”

The endorsement has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s political landscape, raising questions about party loyalty and the growing trend of cross-party alliances.

Nigerians react to Adeleke's endorsement of Tinubu

Following Adeleke’s announcement, Nigerians took to social media to express a wide range of emotions, from ridicule and disbelief to cautious optimism and outright condemnation.

One user, @DbPragmatic, joked about Adeleke switching allegiances:

“Congratulations to Governor Adeleke who just passed medical and manual assessment to join APC 😂😂😂.”

Another, @Jagabaniyiola1, offered a more critical take, referencing long-standing issues over federal allocations:

“I hope Tinubu will now go ahead to finally release the local government allocations as ruled by the courts. Endorsements through coercion and inducements is not something to celebrate.”

Several commenters questioned the wisdom of Adeleke’s move, suggesting it may not translate into lasting political capital.

@_rvm_1 wrote:

“Unfortunately, I don’t think this is a good move for him. APC would have been a better option. There’s an ADC faction loyal to Aregbesola that will eat into his votes.”

Others, like @BigSamuraiXL, dismissed Adeleke’s relevance entirely:

“The only time we heard his voice, he was crying on social media. Davido should be the governor; he lacks both charisma and name to be a factor in 2027.”

Despite the criticism, some users defended the endorsement as a strategic and developmental move for Osun and Nigeria.

@diamonddemola commented:

“He won’t endorse ke! His elder brother just built a big power plant that needs to be connected to the grid and all thanks to BAT policies. He won’t even think twice.”

Another, @GoodiesOfada, saw a potential electoral boost:

“The endorsement from Osun State PDP and @AAdeleke_01 increases Tinubu's chances of re-election from 17.5% to 19.2%. Hope rising.”

Governor Adeleke’s endorsement of President Tinubu highlights the fluid nature of Nigeria’s political alliances and the growing influence of pragmatic politics over strict party ideology.

With the 2027 elections still years away, observers are watching closely to see whether Adeleke’s move signals a larger realignment—or merely a personal calculation with uncertain returns.

2027 election: Emir of Daura endorsed Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received a significant endorsement ahead of the 2027 general elections, as the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, publicly affirmed the Emirate’s support for his leadership.

The Emir made this declaration on Saturday, July 21, while hosting Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who led a high-level delegation to Daura, Katsina state, to offer condolences following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

