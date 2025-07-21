PDP warned Nigerians against re-electing President Tinubu in 2027, calling him "a bad market" and insisting he is unfit for a second term

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Nigerians against re-electing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, describing him as "a bad market" and unworthy of a second term.

Speaking PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, declared that the party remains the only viable political force capable of unseating Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP sounds a firm warning to Nigerians about backing President Tinubu ahead of 2027. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@officialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

“The PDP is the only party that can unseat the APC. We have the support, the base, and a national spread. There is no community without PDP members, because it is truly the people’s party. Nigerians are eager for the PDP’s return," Ologunagba said.

No patriotic Nigerian will vote Tinubu in 2027, PDP insists

Ologunagba pointed to what he described as the APC's "numerous failures," arguing that Nigerians have had enough of hardship and will not support Tinubu for a second term.

“It is clear that President Bola Tinubu is a bad market. So, no one, whether individual or group, who is experiencing what we’re all going through will vote for Tinubu. Tinubu is a bad market and a one-term President,” he added firmly.

PDP dismisses defections and opposition coalitions

Responding to recent defections from the PDP to the APC and the emergence of a new political coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ologunagba dismissed concerns over the strength of the party.

“Our party is organic and formidable. It is important to make it clear that the people who make up the party are not defecting

“They are not defecting because of hunger or insecurity. The people who form the bulk of our party, as well as Nigerians who are apolitical, look up to the PDP. So, they are not defecting," he explained.

PDP claims national reach and voter confidence

Source: Twitter

The party’s spokesperson maintained that the PDP’s structure remains intact and spread across all regions, giving it a natural advantage ahead of 2027.

“The PDP has never lost its place in the hearts of Nigerians. Our presence in every community is a testament to our resilience and connection to the grassroots,” Ologunagba said.

The party urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and prepare for a return to “better leadership” under the PDP, promising renewed focus on national development and citizens’ welfare.

PDP reps member dumps party

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that House of Representatives member and former speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, resigned from the PDP.

In a statement, Onobun thanked the PDP for giving him the platform to serve the people and contribute to nation-building, adding that the decision to move was a very tough one.

He reiterated his commitment to the service of the people and disclosed that discussions and consultations were ongoing regarding his next political move.

Source: Legit.ng