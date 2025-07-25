PDP leaders vowed to mount a strong challenge against the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 elections

Determined to reclaim its position in Nigeria’s political ecosystem, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its readiness to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Bala Mohammed, Bauchi state governor and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, voiced the party’s renewed confidence on Thursday, July 24, during the opening of the party’s 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

“PDP is a party that has shown resilience. We are working behind the scene to ensure that we remain intact; to create a platform for Nigerians,” Mohammed stated.

He further declared:

“We will give the APC a big fight in 2027. We are strong and working together.”

The meeting, which brought together key figures of the PDP, centered on strategies to rebuild the party’s internal structures and regain public trust ahead of the next elections.

PDP wriggling as bigwigs dump party

Former Kaduna state governor and secretary of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Ahmed Makarfi, speaking on behalf of the BoT chairman, stressed the importance of convening an elective national convention to usher in new party leaders.

“The outcome of the convention will determine the political landscape. We must work hard to ensure we survive. We must guard our utterances in order not to complicate the issues,” he warned.

Makarfi expressed hope that fresh leadership could inspire old members who had defected to return to the fold.

“At the end of the tunnel, there will be light. PDP will come back,” he affirmed.

The Senate minority leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), described the meeting as a crucial step towards repositioning the PDP.

“The meeting is designed to propel PDP to the next level. We have been working to ensure the PDP remains one big family since 1999,” he noted.

Reacting to recent defections of party members, particularly senators, Moro dismissed the trend as a sign of political opportunism rather than ideological conviction.

“Some people are in politics by accident, they gravitate from one party to another for survival,” he observed.

Despite these challenges, Moro assured that those still standing with the PDP would do everything possible to revive the party’s fortunes.

With renewed calls for unity, disciplined leadership, and an inclusive strategy, party leaders believe the PDP can rebuild itself into a formidable force ahead of the next presidential election cycle

PDP spits fire over INEC's PVC-free voting plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is open to allowing eligible Nigerians without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote in the 2027 general elections, but cautioned that legislative amendments must back the proposal.

This is according to Rotimi Oyekanmi, the chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in an interview on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The People's Democratic Party, alongside other major political parties in the country, rejected the proposed move as a ploy to crush Nigeria's already fragile democracy.

