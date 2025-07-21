Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has explained why he once turned down a N120 million house offer when he served as the governor of Anambra state

Speaking via a statement to mark his 64th birthday, Peter Obi expressed concern over the worsening hardship in Nigeria

Obi reaffirmed his commitment to public service and urged Nigerian leaders to prioritise investments in healthcare and education

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has revealed that he turned down an offer of a multimillion-naira house, requesting that the funds be used for the public good.

In a statement marking his 64th birthday, Obi said he turned down the N120 million house gift during his 50th birthday when he was governor of Anambra state.

While lamenting the scale of suffering and deprivation confronting Nigerians, Peter Obi called for the redirection of resources to support the country’s health and educational institutions.

Buttressing his point, Peter Obi noted that while he does not personally celebrate birthdays, he prefers that resources meant for him be redirected to projects that benefit the public.

“I recall vividly when I turned 50 during my time as governor. One institution offered to build me a house in the village. When I asked for the cost, they said N120 million. I requested that the funds be used instead to build classrooms in three institutions across Agulu, Ekwulobia and Abatete. They obliged—and the impact was far-reaching.

“Another group had budgeted N20 million for a lavish party. I graciously asked them to consider using the funds to purchase desktop computers for schools. Their eventual donation of 200 desktops was distributed to schools across the state, enhancing learning for many students.

“In a similar spirit of redirection, another organisation—whose intention had originally been to celebrate me—ended up donating buses, which we distributed to institutions in need, including one that went to the legendary Old Rangers Association.”

Obi prayed, tasks leaders

As reported by Daily Trust, Peter Obi stressed the need to strive for a more just, compassionate, and equitable society.

“I especially prayed for our beloved country, Nigeria, that God may touch the hearts of our leaders, and awaken in them the realisation that public funds are meant for the public good,” he said.

Police stop Peter Obi's birthday rally, explain why

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kaduna state police command warned against the planned birthday rally in honour of Peter Obi.

According to police, credible intelligence has confirmed that the rally could be hijacked by some non-state actors, putting the security of the state at risk.

Lagos governor slams Peter Obi

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu accused Peter Obi of lacking the moral right to criticise Nigeria’s poverty situation, citing Obi’s record in Anambra state.

Sanwo-Olu argued that poverty worsened during Obi’s tenure as Anambra governor, while President Tinubu lifted millions out of poverty as Lagos governor.

He also criticised Obi for making disparaging remarks about Nigeria abroad, stressing that true patriotism requires promoting the country positively.

