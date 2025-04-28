Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu accused Peter Obi of lacking the moral right to criticise Nigeria’s poverty situation, citing Obi’s record in Anambra State

Sanwo-Olu argued that poverty worsened during Obi’s tenure as Anambra governor, while President Tinubu had lifted millions out of poverty as Lagos governor

He also criticised Obi for making disparaging remarks about Nigeria abroad, stressing that true patriotism requires promoting the country positively

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has publicly criticised former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he lacks the moral authority to speak on poverty in Nigeria.

In a personally signed statement titled, “Factually Addressing Mr Peter Obi’s Criticism of Nigeria at Johns Hopkins University,” Sanwo-Olu accused Obi of contributing to rising poverty levels during his time in office.

Sanwo-Olu Slams Obi for "Denigrating" Nigeria Abroad

The Lagos State governor expressed dismay at remarks Obi made during a lecture at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, where he compared Nigeria’s poverty rate unfavourably with China and Vietnam.

Obi had lamented that Nigeria, which had fewer people living in poverty in 1990 compared to China and Vietnam, had now fallen behind due to poor leadership.

He said,

“These comparable nations, and indeed other progressive nations, unlike Nigeria, have competent leadership with character, capacity and compassion, committed to prioritising investment in critical areas of developmental measures: education, health, and pulling people out of poverty.”

Responding, Sanwo-Olu said:

“When prominent Nigerians go overseas, they ought to project Nigeria positively. They do not have to praise the government, but true patriotism demands they market Nigeria rather than denigrate her.”

He accused Obi of damaging the country's image, stating that such behaviour was unbecoming of a leader.

Sanwo-Olu says Obi has no moral grounds

Focusing on Obi’s comments about poverty, Sanwo-Olu questioned the former governor’s own record, claiming that during Obi’s tenure, poverty in Anambra worsened significantly.

Sanwo-Olu stated:

“Now, I find it somewhat ironic that a man like Mr Obi, who did not build a single school or a stand-alone hospital throughout his eight-year tenure as governor of Anambra or sustainably provide credit facilities, would criticise the government of Nigeria, which is actively doing that.”

Highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s achievements, Sanwo-Olu noted that Tinubu, both as former governor of Lagos State and now as Nigeria’s president, had implemented substantial initiatives to combat poverty.

“President Tinubu has built over 200 schools, provided student loans to more than 200,000 undergraduates, and facilitated over half a billion dollars in credit to small and medium enterprises,” he said.

He further stressed that Tinubu, as Lagos governor, reduced poverty by over 46%, and expressed confidence that similar results could be achieved at the national level.

“Let the Facts Speak for Themselves”

Citing statistics, Sanwo-Olu alleged that poverty rates under Obi's administration rose sharply:

“Before Mr Obi became governor on June 14, 2007, the poverty rate in Anambra was 41.4%. Two years into his tenure, it had jumped to 53.7%.”

He contrasted this with Obi’s successor, Willie Obiano, who, according to Sanwo-Olu, reduced the poverty rate to 14.8% within five years.

In a pointed remark, Sanwo-Olu added:

“Mr Obi talks a good game. But was he able to reduce poverty while he governed Anambra? Perhaps we can let the facts speak for themselves.”

Concluding, Sanwo-Olu argued that Obi’s record undermined his authority to criticise Nigeria's current poverty challenges:

“Mr Obi contributed to the increase in poverty in Nigeria. Governor Tinubu, as he then was, lifted millions out of poverty. Being that that is the case, who should criticise who?”

