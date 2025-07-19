The Kaduna state police command has warned against the planned birthday rally in honour of the birthday celebration of the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi

According to police, credible intelligence has confirmed that the rally could be hijacked by some non-state actors, putting the security of the state at risk

DSP Mansir Hassan, the spokesperson of the police in the state, explained that all politically related rallies have been suspended until lifted by INEC

The police in Kaduna state have warned against the plan to hold a political rally by the supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, which was scheduled to celebrate his birthday.

DSP Mansir Hassan, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed that the Kaduna State Police Command has received credible intelligence that suggested that the rally could be infiltrated by some suspected criminals with the intention of inciting violence and disrupting public order.

Police ban rally meant to celebrate Peter Obi's birthday

Source: Twitter

Why police banned Peter Obi's birthday rally

The security agency explained that all public political gatherings and political rallies are under suspension in the state till the official commencement of political activities, which would be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the police, the political parties in the state are expected to conduct their primaries on the proposed rally day, and the proposal notifications would be submitted to the command, which will be confirmed with the established protocols.

There is the fear that the overlap of events could lead to heightened tension, clashes and a breakdown of law and order in the areas where the rallies will be held.

Coalition adopts ADC ahead of 2027 elections

This came as the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform ahead of the 2027 elections. Major notable politicians, including Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, David Mark, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rauf Aregbesola.

No less than three leaders, including Peter Obi, in the coalition movement, have expressed their interest in contesting for the party's presidential ticket in the 2027 general election. At the same time, Obi and Amaechi have advocated that the presidential ticket of the party should be zoned to the south and promised not to pursue a second term ambition.

The coalition is positioning itself as the potential alternative to President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)in the 2027 general election. The leaders in the coalition have continued to criticise the administration of President Tinubu.

At the same time, Tinubu and the APC have continued to receive defectors from the opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party. The ruling party has also expressed confidence in winning the next general election.

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, other coalition leaders vow to sack President Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Obi says he remains in Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, explained that he would not be leaving the party, despite joining the coalition.

Obi maintained that he has been serious with his presidential ambition and that he will be joining the 2027 presidential race.

The Labour Party chieftain disclosed that he and other National Assembly members in the party are also in the coalition movement.

