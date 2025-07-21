Political group, South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), inaugurated its chapter in Anambra state, with a call on members to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election

The group enumerated President Tinubu's purported achievements, particularly in the Southeast, and articulated what the region will expect from the incumbent leader's second term

General elections will be held in Nigeria in 2027 to elect the president and vice president, members of the senate and house of representatives, state governors, and members of the house of assembly

Awka, Anambra state - As the 2027 general election draws closer, a political group, South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has been inaugurated in Anambra to help mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Legit.ng reports that the inauguration, held on Saturday, July 19, attracted hundreds of members of the support group from the 21 local government areas (LGAs) and 326 wards in the state.

Tinubu wins key southeast stakeholders

Inaugurating the group, national coordinator for SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, described the SERHA members as dedicated ambassadors who will champion the message of hope and good governance at the grassroots level.

He urged members to work tirelessly towards the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027, adding that the focus will be on grassroots politics and mobilisation, and ensuring that every effort is made to promote the president's vision for Nigeria.

He said:

"This event aims to showcase the positive initiatives of President Tinubu's administration, particularly the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which will unlock opportunities for regional development. The administration is committed to improving the lives of South Easterners and all Nigerians, enabling them to experience the benefits of Renewed Hope and democratic dividends.

"I would like to acknowledge the progress made by Mr. President since assuming office over two years ago. While there is still much work to be done, his determination to lead Nigeria to greatness is evident. Therefore, we have every cause to support this initiative, and ensure the re-election of Mr. President for the benefit of the entire country."

Earlier in his opening address, Anambra state chapter chairman of SERHA, Alphonsus Chukwudum Muonagolu, called on all the citizens of Anambra state, the civil servants, businesspersons, industrialists, all the market leaders, the community leaders, religious leaders, the professionals leaders, and wards to join hands in order to achieve the great goal of marketing President Tinubu's administration's achievements, focusing on key areas like food security, poverty eradication, growth, job creation, access to capital, inclusion, rule of law, and fighting corruption.

In a chat with Legit.ng correspondent, Anambra coordinator of SERHA articulated several key reasons why he believes that the state, traditionally a stronghold for Peter Obi, should reconsider its political affiliations and back Tinubu.

Muonagolu emphasised the importance of national cohesion and the need for Anambra to align with Tinubu's vision for a united Nigeria. He argued that supporting the current president would foster greater collaboration among different regions and political parties, potentially leading to more inclusive governance.

He pointed out that Tinubu's administration has laid out significant plans for economic development that could benefit Anambra state directly. By supporting Tinubu, Muonagolu believes that the state can tap into federal resources and investments aimed at enhancing infrastructure and creating job opportunities.

According to him, the political landscape is changing, and for Anambra to maintain its relevance, it must adapt. He urged residents to move beyond past sentiments tied to Obi and look forward to pragmatic governance that could provide tangible benefits.

He hinted:

"Sentimental attachments to past leaders should not hinder progress. Anambra citizens should assess their leaders based on current realities and future potential rather than historical loyalties. Anambra could better collaborate with the federal government under Tinubu's leadership."

He also hinted at a broader strategy for the SERHA, indicating that mobilising support for Tinubu could play a crucial role in shaping the future political landscape of Anambra. He conveyed the idea that aligning with Tinubu might also open doors for Anambra politicians at the federal level, indicating that mobilising support for Tinubu could play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of Anambra.

Peter Obi slams Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said Tinubu has been driving democracy backward as the system has been in recession since he took over two years ago.

In a statement, Obi said after a comprehensive look at the two-year reign of President Tinubu, it is safe to conclude that a lot is not right in governance and policy delivery of the administration.

