The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has launched its Anambra state chapter in Awka to mobilise grassroots support for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign

The group also distributed empowerment tools and cash grants to hundreds of beneficiaries as part of efforts to boost self-reliance and economic growth

SERHA's national coordinator, Belusochukwu Enwere, urged residents to support Tinubu, citing recent federal initiatives as evidence of the administration’s commitment to the region

Awka, Anambra state - The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has inaugurated its Anambra state chapter as part of a nationwide effort to mobilise grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

The event was held in Awka, the state capital, on Saturday, July 19.

Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere addresses supporters during the SERHA Anambra chapter launch in Awka. Photo credit: SERHA

Tinubu 2027: SERHA to deepen grassroots engagement

Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, national coordinator of SERHA, described the launch as a “momentous milestone” for the southeast region.

Addressing party members, community leaders and supporters, Enwere said the group will deploy local ambassadors across towns and villages in Anambra to champion the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As ambassadors of Renewed Hope, we are tasked with working tirelessly towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027,” Enwere said.

“Our focus will be on grassroots politics and mobilisation, ensuring that every effort is made to promote the President’s vision for Nigeria.”

SERHA explains reason for empowerment drive

The launch ceremony featured an empowerment programme. Items distributed included sewing machines, grinding machines, hairdressing kits, motorcycles and a vehicle.

SERHA also announced direct cash transfers to boost small and micro businesses:

100 businesses received ₦200,000 each

200 others received ₦100,000

300 were given ₦50,000

500 indigent families were granted ₦50,000 each

“Our goal is to traverse rural areas, communities, towns and cities in Anambra State to spread the gospel of this administration,” Enwere said. “We must re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Why Southeast should support Tinubu - Enwere

Enwere hailed President Tinubu for what he described as significant achievements since assuming office, particularly the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC). According to him, the SEDC will unlock economic opportunities in the southeast region.

The ceremony drew a large crowd of party faithful, community representatives and traditional leaders. It concluded with prayers for the state, the President, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

SERHA said the empowerment initiative will continue as part of its wider mission to improve the economic well-being of Nigerians while strengthening support for the Tinubu administration in the southeast.

Beneficiaries of SERHA’s empowerment programme display their new tools and business kits in Anambra state. Photo credit: SERHA

SERHA launches in Abia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the SERHA inaugurated and empowered its Abia state chapter, promising to drive President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision down to the grassroots while boosting small businesses and supporting indigent families across the state.

The national coordinator of SERHA, Enwere, disclosed this during the inauguration ceremony on Saturday, June 28.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, he commended ward and local government coordinators for their commitment to mobilising support for President Tinubu’s agenda. Enwere assured the gathering that the initiative would not fail in its mandate to uplift communities across the southeast.

