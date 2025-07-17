A youth advocacy group has urged President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio to support Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as the next APC National Chairman

The group described Musa as a bridge between generations, citing his strategic mindset, Senate experience, and ability to reposition the party for 2027

They warned against political patronage and called for merit-based leadership that can inspire party unity, build trust, and ensure APC's continued dominance

As political preparations quietly intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, a prominent youth advocacy group under the aegis of the APC Youth Solidarity Network for Progressive Change has made a strong appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The group is calling on both leaders to prevail on Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to contest for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing him as the kind of leader the party urgently needs at this critical juncture.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, July 17, and signed by its National President, Gideon Oche, the group said:

"We are making this patriotic call with the deepest sense of urgency. Senator Sani Musa is not just a ranking senator; he is a party man with deep institutional memory, strong political values, and a clear understanding of how to navigate the future."

Musa described as bridge between generations

The statement described Senator Musa as a “bridge between generations” and a “strategic mind” capable of guiding the party through a new chapter of growth and internal stability.

Oche stated:

"Senator Musa combines the idealism of the younger generation with the wisdom and restraint of elder statesmen. His leadership will help rebuild and reposition the party for electoral success."

The group warned that the party must not approach 2027 with a business-as-usual mindset, insisting that leadership choices must reflect competence, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of Nigeria’s political complexity.

Group: Leadership choice must be based on merit

Highlighting Musa’s work as chairman of several Senate committees on finance, electoral reform, and technology, the group said his legislative experience proves he can lead with pragmatism and foresight.

"He is a seasoned politician and leader whose background in governance places him in a unique position to refocus the APC from within," the statement noted.

The group also urged Tinubu and Akpabio to resist allowing political patronage or elite compromise to dictate the party's direction.

"We cannot afford a National Chairman chosen through sentiment or convenience. What the APC needs now is leadership rooted in merit, history, and national balance."

Call for unity and proactive party building

According to the youth group, the next National Chairman will be instrumental in determining whether the APC continues to grow or starts to decline.

"2027 is closer than it appears. The new chairman must inspire cohesion, restore credibility to the party secretariat, and build trust within and outside the party," Oche emphasised.

He further urged Tinubu and Akpabio to take an active, unifying role in guiding the party’s internal succession process.

The group concluded by calling on President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio to encourage Senator Musa to take on the role of National Chairman, not out of personal ambition, but out of a sense of duty to the party and the country.

Ganduje's resignation saved him from embarrassment

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Alhaji Alhassan Yaryasa, said Abdullahi Ganduje’s resignation as the party’s National Chairman would help him avoid imminent disgrace.

The former coordinator of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation for Kano South described Ganduje’s resignation as a wise and timely decision.

