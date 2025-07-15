The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) released the names of Nigerians shortlisted for the 2025 overseas scholarship interviews

The interviews are being conducted across the six geopolitical zones and form the second stage in the selection process

The list includes MSc and PhD candidates who will pursue Master’s and Doctoral degrees in critical energy-related disciplines abroad

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has released a shortlist of 5,746 Nigerian candidates for the 2025 edition of its Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS), signalling another major effort to build high-level manpower for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The interviews, which started on Monday, July 14, 2025, are being conducted across six geopolitical centres and will run throughout the week.

Breakdown of numbers and interview centres

They form the penultimate stage in the selection of candidates pursuing Master’s and Doctoral degrees in critical energy-related disciplines abroad.

According to PTDF’s Manager of Training, Atahiru Ahmad, a total of 3,875 MSc and 1,871 PhD candidates have been shortlisted.

In the Kaduna centre alone, 560 candidates (350 MSc, 210 PhD) are expected.

“We allow candidates to choose centres close to them. In Kaduna, for instance, we scheduled interviews in morning and afternoon sessions,” Ahmad explained.

MSME Africa reports that the scholarship targets core oil and gas disciplines, in line with PTDF’s mandate to develop a globally competitive energy workforce.

Oversight body ensures transparency, equity

To reinforce the credibility of the process, the Federal Character Commission (FCC) deployed monitors to each centre.

At the Kaduna venue, Dalhatu Ibrahim, FCC Director for Katsina State, confirmed that merit remains the central criterion.

“They’ve done this many times. The shortlisting is guided by clear and fair metrics. We’re only here to ensure transparency,” Ibrahim stated.

Candidates share career goals and passions

Among the hopefuls is Capt. Chukwuebuka Nwali, an officer in the Nigerian Army, is seeking a PhD in Nuclear Physics to help mitigate corrosion in oil infrastructure.

“I want to contribute practical, science-driven solutions to protect our assets,” he said.

Ibrahim Jamilu, a geoscientist, intends to study Environmental Geology, focusing on the impact of oil extraction on ecosystems.

Habiba Ali, an economist, aims to specialise in Computational Finance, linking tech and finance to improve oil sector transparency.

About the fully funded scholarship scheme

The PTDF Overseas Scholarship Scheme, administered by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, offers full sponsorship for Nigerian graduates pursuing MSc and PhD degrees abroad.

Covered expenses include:

Tuition and research grants

Return flight tickets

Living allowance

Health insurance

Fields of study and strategic focus areas

Eligible fields include:

Petroleum, Mechanical, Electrical, and Chemical Engineering

Geosciences, Energy Economics, and Oil & Gas Law

Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Renewable Energy

More information and future opportunities

By nurturing homegrown experts, PTDF hopes to reduce foreign dependence, drive local innovation, and secure Nigeria’s future in a rapidly changing global energy landscape.

For the full shortlist, eligibility criteria, and future application windows, visit the official PTDF website.

