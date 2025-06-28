The Southeast Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has inaugurated its Abia state chapter, pledging to implement President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision at the grassroots level

During the event, the group announced the empowerment of over 1,000 small business owners and indigent families

SERHA's national coordinator, Belusochukwu Enwere, also commended Tinubu’s establishment of the Southeast Development Commission, promising to back his second term bid

Abia state - The Southeast Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has inaugurated and empowered its Abia state chapter, promising to drive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision down to the grassroots while boosting small businesses and supporting indigent families across the state.

The national coordinator of SERHA, Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere disclosed this during the inauguration ceremony on Saturday, June 28.

Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere addresses SERHA members during the Abia chapter inauguration in support of President Tinubu’s vision. Photo: SERHA

Source: UGC

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, he commended ward and local government coordinators for their commitment to mobilising support for President Tinubu’s agenda.

Enwere assured the gathering that the initiative would not fail in its mandate to uplift communities across the southeast.

Details of empowerment programme released

As part of the empowerment, Enwere announced the distribution of vital business equipment, including sewing machines, grinding machines, hairdressing equipment, and dryers.

In addition, over 1,000 beneficiaries will receive financial support ranging from N20,000 to N200,000 to strengthen their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

Specifically, 100 business owners will get N200,000 each, 200 will receive N100,000, 300 will benefit from N50,000, while ₦20,000 will be disbursed to 500 indigent families.

“These resources will go a long way to grow your businesses and help you earn a better living,” Enwere said.

Tinubu hailed for establishing s/east commission

The SERHA national coordinator also hailed President Tinubu for establishing the Southeast Development Commission, describing it as a strategic move to drive growth and development in the region.

Enwere urged members to sustain their grassroots mobilisation efforts, highlighting the Tinubu administration’s achievements so far, including bold economic reforms, improved infrastructure, national unity, and investment in education and healthcare.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Agenda stands on three pillars: economic growth through innovative policies and infrastructure investment, enhanced security, and robust human capital development through education and healthcare improvements.

“As a collective voice, we are united in our determination to support His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a second term. Together, we can build a brighter future for Nigeria", Enwere declared.

Some of the items given to the beneficiaries of the SERHA empowerment programme in Abia state. Photo credit: SERHA

Source: UGC

He called on the people of the Southeast to continue mobilising their communities, volunteering for the cause, and spreading the message of hope and national renewal.

With the inauguration of its Abia chapter, SERHA said it is determined to strengthen support for President Tinubu and ensure that the benefits of the Renewed Hope Agenda reach every corner of the region.

2027: Umahi urges southeast govs to back Tinubu

In another report, Dave Umahi, the minister of works, has pleaded with Governor Alex Otti of Abia state and the entire southeast to, irrespective of party affiliation, stand with President Tinubu.

He made the plea on Thursday, June 19, during a visit to Otti in his office, following an inspection of ongoing federal road projects in the state, projects expected to be inaugurated by the president later in 2025.

Umahi, who appreciated the good and long-standing relationship between Tinubu and Otti, noted that the president is doing many projects in the southeast region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng